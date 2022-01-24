From the suburbs to the center: this is how immigrant gangs terrorize cities

The horror of New Year’s Eve in Milan it’s not just the plot of a movie you’ve already seen. Of course, there is the precedent of Cologne in 2016: 662 women harassed or raped, 290 suspects, mostly immigrants. Similar incidents were reported a year later in Innsbruck, Austria. And again Zurich, Salzburg, Helsinki: everything has already happened. But the group violence against nine girls at the foot of the Milanese Cathedral they appear more like the culmination of a new urban “guerrilla” unleashed by real local gangs, composed mainly of young people of foreign origin.

Not a “public order problem”, they are keen to let well-informed police sources know. But say crime real. Perhaps it manifests itself only in a different form from the past, which the pandemic has contributed to gangrene: it is as if the Parisian Banlieue virus had also spread to us, with Milan and Turin not exclusive capitals of this new phenomenon.

Under the Mole, investigators call them “fluid bands”, A group of young people who from the suburbs such as Barriera di Milano, Mirafiori and Vallette“ move like a pack towards the city center to rob and attack those who find themselves isolated ”. The technique is also used to violate girls in the Duomo and summarized as follows by the commissioner Petronzi: a “criminal cloud around the victims, in a context of euphoria and loud noise ”which confuses the victims and guarantees cover in the escape. It is no coincidence that out of 18 searches for New Year’s Eve, nine are from Piedmont: a red thread seems to link the Milanese harassment to the thefts which in July 2017, on the occasion of the final between Juventus and Real Madrid, led to a wave of panic in Piazza San Carlo. The same applies to October 26, 2020, when groups of young immigrants ransacked the shops in the center under the guise of an anti-lockdown demonstration.

“Let’s talk about at least 4/5 very large groups”, He let the Giornale.it a policeman. “In one year we have identified 237 children, of which 101 minors. Most are foreigners or children of immigrants. And in these days we have arrested one of the leaders, El Messaoui Marouane ”. Twenty years old, born in Morocco, with some arrests and reports on his shoulders, he was convinced that the police could not “do anything to him”. It is just one of many. “The situation has worsened in the last two years – adds the agent – since these gangs of Maghrebians began to pour into the center to make their raids and raids”. There are plenty of examples, sometimes buried in the local news: “Violent robberies, boys surrounded by 15 people and stripped of everything. Even some clothes and left there in the street “.

Some call it “the beginning of the end”. A “too weak” state and the absence of “certainty of the punishment” would have led to the creation of “free zones”Where even the action of the police becomes sterile. If not impossible. In Europe it has been talked about for some time: the no-go areas they are entire neighborhoods in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, England, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden where access to uniforms is prohibited. Cancer is spreading like wildfire. In North Rhine, for example, the authorities see an increase in violence over the weekend. And Milan is no exception. “Gangs are formed around the rap singers, who often manage the drug trade in the streets – explains another policeman – Gangs that then explode into criminal acts ”.

The violence in the Cathedral is the extreme case, but not the only one. At San Siro the gangs started a stone throwing against the police shouting “out of our area”. In via Gola they stole the keys to a fire brigade truck. They cannot be counted on the fingers of the hand assaults to ATM drivers and taxi drivers. And then robberies, thefts, abuse. “Most of them are naturalized with a residence permit, others irregular”. Intervening to stop them is complicated: “In Comasina, San Siro and Quarto Oggiaro there are outbreaks that we do not know how to quell – admits the agent – And even if you manage to arrest someone, two days later they are out again”. Ready to throw new fuel on the burning fire of the suburbs.