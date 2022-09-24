from the surrealist wind of Cronenberg to the most intimate version of Labordeta

MY IMAGINARY PASS

Chile, France, 2022.

Address: Patricio Guzmán.

Screenplay: Patricio Guzman

Music: José Miguel Miranda and José Miguel Tobar.

Photography: Samuel Lahu.

Documentary film.

83 minutes.

LABORDETA, A MAN WITHOUT MORE

Aorado José Antonio

Missed José Antonio could be the heading of a letter, but it is also valid for this documentary that appears to be hagiography (its second meaning in dle.rae.es contains an excessively laudatory biography), but the ability of his daughter Paula as co-director —along with the most seasoned Gaizka Urresti in cinematographic conflicts—is to bring out the character in his most intimate version to leave us with the feeling that they were very good people. And if any acrimony showed in him, it was in his role as a politician during two terms in Congress and a few more things, that, after all, in private vices, public virtues, there is no mortal who is free of the story. Juan Antonio Labordeta (1935-2010) was a true gentleman, although not just a man as the title suggests, perhaps in reference to his humility, which is not disputed, even more so after seeing the film. It is true that there are praises here and there, but there are also notes about the human being, his fears, his doubts and some of his imperfections.



