from the surrealist wind of Cronenberg to the most intimate version of Labordeta

MY IMAGINARY PASS
Chile, France, 2022.
Address: Patricio Guzmán.
Screenplay: Patricio Guzman
Music: José Miguel Miranda and José Miguel Tobar.
Photography: Samuel Lahu.
Documentary film.
83 minutes.
Aorado José Antonio
Missed José Antonio could be the heading of a letter, but it is also valid for this documentary that appears to be hagiography (its second meaning in dle.rae.es contains an excessively laudatory biography), but the ability of his daughter Paula as co-director —along with the most seasoned Gaizka Urresti in cinematographic conflicts—is to bring out the character in his most intimate version to leave us with the feeling that they were very good people. And if any acrimony showed in him, it was in his role as a politician during two terms in Congress and a few more things, that, after all, in private vices, public virtues, there is no mortal who is free of the story. Juan Antonio Labordeta (1935-2010) was a true gentleman, although not just a man as the title suggests, perhaps in reference to his humility, which is not disputed, even more so after seeing the film. It is true that there are praises here and there, but there are also notes about the human being, his fears, his doubts and some of his imperfections.
Left-wing militant married to Juana de Grandes (niece of General Agustán Muoz Grandes, prominent Falangist and other things), he achieved notoriety first as a singer-songwriter and later as the protagonist of the documentary series A step in the backpack (TVE, 1995-2000), although he also stood out as a poet and narrator. He enjoys the great advantage of having abundant audiovisual archive material (interviews, reports, filming, songs, concerts…) and the full collaboration of the family, with the figure of his widow as basic support to narrate most of his life. life (almost half a century in common, between courtship and marriage), which contributes to the emotional outcome. Beyond all this, the authors rounded off a portrait that leaves a good body as it shows the other Labordeta, the most secret and familiar, also making room for the presence of the three daughters and the two granddaughters, as a grateful family album. .
Spain, 2022.
Direction: Paula Labordeta and Gaizka Urresti.
Screenplay: Paula Labordeta, Gaizka Urresti, Angela Labordeta and Miguel Mena.
Music: José Antonio Labordeta.
Photography: José Carlos Ruiz Cantarero.
Documentary film. 94 minutes.