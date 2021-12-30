From the Tamberi-Jacobs embrace to Colbrelli, postcards 2021 – Sport

The embrace between Marcel Jacobs and Gianmarco Tamberi, and even before that between Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli. And then Sonny Colbrelli exhausted by fatigue on the ground, a mud mask at the end of the Roubaix. These are some of the postcards of 2021, an incredible year for sport, all tinged with blue. What is about to end was a year of restart for the whole sport – the Olympics moved one year after the stop due to pandemic -, and of rebirth for the blue colors: the Italian flag has resumed flying all over the world, in any discipline. But it was also a season of farewells and sensational setbacks, of a stop to consolidated hegemonies, of reopening of the plants to the public, despite the pandemic resurgence. In short, victories and defeats in ten iconic shots

1) ITALY EUROPEAN AFTER 53 YEARS: MANCINI-VIALLI EMBRACE The most unexpected success of 2021: the 2020 European Championship moved by a year but with the same name and, more or less, the same protagonists. Perhaps the extra 12 months allowed coach Mancini to shape a young and irreverent group, without champions, but with enviable cohesion and a sparkling game. A group capable of surprisingly winning the final at Wembley on penalties against England: from It’s coming home to ‘It’s coming Rome’. And on the lawn of the London stadium, Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini, lifelong friends, close a circle and hug each other in tears.

2) JACOBS-TAMBERI, IN TOKYO THE HUG IS GOLDEN Another amazing success, another hug: this time golden. The double Olympic title won within a quarter of an hour on August 1st by Marcell Jacobs in the 100 meters and by ‘Gimbo’ Tamberi in the high jump make the history of Italian sport. In 9”80, Jacobs shocks everyone, including forecasts, and on the finish line he finds Gianmarco Tamberi with open arms: his gold in the high is a story of redemption, after the injury that had deprived him of the underdogs in Rio , and friendship, given the sharing of success with Barshim. And then, a blue hug in full happiness.

3) THAT BEAUTIFUL PARALYMPIC TRIPLE From the Olympics to the Paralympics, remembering the beautiful photo that became the poster of sporting Italy in the world: Ambra Sabatini, Martina Caironi and Monica Contraffatto wrapped in the tricolor after the ‘treble’ in the 100-meter final in Tokyo. A manifesto of class and pink virtues in sport, in a year marked by numerous episodes of violence against women. All three survived terrible accidents, the blue have been able to redeem themselves. A little talk, a lot of substance, for an Italy that does not want to feel sorry for itself.

4) VALENTINO ROSSI’S GOODBYE ON THE TRACK 2021 was Valentino Rossi’s last year on the track. The ‘Doctor’ closes with nine world titles in the 500 Class, giving up on winning the tenth. He hangs up his helmet at the far from tender age of 42, leaving many broken hearts among his fans. For many despite his age, his is a traumatic farewell: for the fans a rock star salute, carried on the head of the crowd.

5) EVEN THE ‘QUEEN’ FEDERICA PELLEGRINI SAYS ENOUGH The ‘Divina’ stops diving and waving along the lanes of the swimming pools, after having participated in the fifth Olympics of her career. He leaves as world record holder in the 200 meters and European in the 400 freestyle: his hello with his hand from the last lap is – almost – without tears, but with a smile.

6) HAMILTON ABDICA, VERSTAPPEN ON THE THRONE OF F1 Formula 1 finds a new master: it is the flying Dutchman Max Verstappen, who interrupts the hegemony of Lewis Hamilton and ‘his’ Mercedes. The dominance of the British falls after a crazy World Championship and after a last GP (that of Abu Dhabi) which is incredible, with an overtaking just in the home straight.

7) LOTS OF BERRETTINI IN EVERY IN EVERY TOPSPIN For the 25-year-old Roman tennis player, it was an exceptional season. Finalist this year at Wimbledon, he is the only Italian in history to have reached at least the round of 16 in all the Grand Slams. Healed from his injury in Turin, he is already in pole position for a full-throttle start in Australia and the USA. Muscle injuries have limited him, but the future may be his. Especially if he can manage himself.

8) THE SCREAM OF SONNY COLBRELLI SQUARES THE MUD After an epic escape, between mud and cobbles, an immense Sonny Colbrelli wins the Paris-Roubaix, bringing Italy back to the roof of the classic of the classics after many seasons of fasting. The rider from Brescia, former European champion, lifts his bike to the sky and, with his face distorted by the mud, shouts all his joy before collapsing to the ground.

9) INTER INTERRUPT THE TRICOLOR HEGEMONY OF JUVE After nine consecutive league titles, Juve jams and the Inter of the former Juventus player Antonio Conte shakes the Scudetto from their shirts. One era is ending and, perhaps, another is opening. The faces of the same Count, the one contracted in single combat by Nicolò Barella and the reassuring one of Romelu Lukaku enter the collective imagination of the Nerazzurri fans.

10) SOFIA GOGGIA PAINTS THE SNOW OF BLUE The repeated successes in the fast specialties of the Lombard skier are an appendix to a year to be framed for the blue sport: her excited face at the Quirinale, on the day of the delivery of the tricolor for Beijing, and the words of thanks to Mattarella for the words after the injury are the postcard that closes a year, to look at the year to come.