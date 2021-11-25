from the tax authorities the criteria for achieving 60% of the SAL

Superbonus 110%: how to calculate 60% of the work progress (SAL)? How to calculate the total maximum expense amount in case of splitting? In parallel with CILAS, is it necessary to present another building permit for finishing works (walls, finishes, windows, systems, etc.) not subject to seismic improvement?

Superbonus 110%: new interesting response from the Revenue Agency

The Revenue Agency answered these questions with answer no. 791 of November 24, 2021 which allows us to deepen 3 very interesting issues concerning the 110% tax deductions provided for by art. 119 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) for interventions to reduce the seismic risk.

The present case has the following characteristics:

multi-family building jointly owned by several individuals;

pre-intervention situation: three apartments of category A / 4 and a pertinent deposit of category C / 2;

post-intervention situation: five apartments and three car garages;

completion of the interventions, with the finishing and plant engineering works, within the terms of validity of the building permit (three years) while the works with structural value will be completed by 31 December 2022 and 60% of them will be completed by June 2022.

The questions:

in order to achieve the percentage of 60% of the works referred to in paragraph 8-bis of article 119 of the Relaunch Decree, is it necessary to take into account only the works having structural value, or seismic improvement?

the tax deduction limit is € 96,000.00 for the four pre-existing property units, or € 384,000.00?

on the basis of the new CILAS forms, is it necessary to submit a communication for the works subject to seismic improvement (all structural works) and at the same time the building permit for all the works not subject to deductions (masonry, finishes, windows, systems, etc.)?

Superbonus 110%: the criteria for achieving 60% of the SAL

With reference to the first question, the Revenue Agency recalled that pursuant to art. 119, paragraph 8-bis, natural persons, outside the exercise of business activities or arts and professions, owners or co-owners of multi-family buildings from 2 to 4 real estate units can benefit from the Superbonus on expenses incurred by 31 December 2022, provided that at 30 June of that year at least 60% of the overall intervention had been carried out.

Meanwhile (aspect not clarified by the tax authorities), it is good to remember that the appurtenances are not included in the calculation of the 4 real estate units. So if the building had been composed of 4 residential units and 4 appurtenances, it would still have been included among the beneficiaries referred to in art. 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of the Relaunch Decree.

Having said this, according to the tax authorities, given the formulation of the provision, for the purpose of verifying the circumstance that at 30 June 2022 at least 60% of the “overall” intervention was carried out, this percentage must be commensurate with the overall intervention considered and not only to anti-seismic works.

Superbonus 110%: the calculation of spending limits

With reference to the calculation of the spending limits, the Revenue Agency recalled that for the purposes of the Superbonus, in the event that the interventions involve the unification of several housing units or the subdivision of a single housing unit into several properties, the identification of the maximum amount of expenditure to which to apply the 110% tax deduction, the real estate units registered in the Land Registry at the beginning of the building interventions and not those resulting at the end of the works must be considered.

In this calculation, any appurtenances present are also taken into consideration (in the case of buildings with several real estate units).

In the present case, given that the building at the start of the works consists of 4 real estate units, the spending limit admitted to the Superbonus, in compliance with all other conditions and requirements required by the law and not subject to the request, is equal to 384,000 euros (96,000 x 4).

Superbonus 110%: the CILAS and the building permit

With reference to building procedures, the Revenue Agency has confirmed a well-established practice with which it has excluded itself from answering questions of a technical nature.

For our part, after the umpteenth reading of art. 119, paragraph 13-ter of the Relaunch Decree, we are increasingly of the idea (even more so for the seismabonus interventions) that the ordinary building permit must always be presented in parallel with the Notice of Commencement of Works for the Superbonus (the CILAS). This is for two main reasons:

the first is on the same contents of paragraph 13-ter in which the only derogation from Presidential Decree 380/2001 (Consolidated building law) concerns art. 49 on the forfeiture of the tax benefit (for which to date the superbonus does not lapse in the presence of building abuses);

the second concerns the future verification of the legitimate state of the property which cannot be built using the CILAS, not contemplated in the Consolidated Building Act.

But this is just our interpretation.