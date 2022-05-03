From the terrace: Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, shook the net

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He is one of the most acclaimed artists, despite the number of years of experience he has. However, on a personal level, he is not doing as well as on a personal level, since he does not have a good relationship with his two older daughters (Liliana and Lilibeth) or with his only granddaughter: Galilee.

Galilea Lopez Morillo she is the only daughter of Liliana, therefore, the only granddaughter of the artist. However, their relationship is null to each other. Despite this, each one makes his life and all of them are very active in social networks. Even the artist known as “El Puma Jr.” for being equal to the singer.

Puma Junior now surprised his fans on social media by announcing a remake of his father’s famous song ‘Hold hands’ with Rio Band. This is the first song of the Cougar that your unrecognized son is encouraged to sing.

The announcement of the Puma Junior. Source: Instagram @elpumajunior

this past weekend, Galilee shared a video with the caption, “The weather was perfect today!! This Sunday the party called for roof terraces with good views and good vibes. And that’s exactly what we have.” The young woman wore a set of mini shorts and a printed top in shades of blue.

The Instagram post had more than 500 likes and 14 comments. Among them was found that of her mother, Liliana Rodriguez, who wrote to him: What a beauty babyyyyyyyy live itttttt I’m going to see you soon with your grandmother @elcocoterodelila we love you “. Apparently they don’t live in the same city.