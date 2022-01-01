From the theatrical coordination. The films of the week in Trentino

2022 opens with “Superheroes” by Paolo Genovese, “Me against you – lost in time” by Gianluca Leuzzi and “La befana vien di notte” by Paola Randi





The cinema of the Trentino municipalities enters the new year with a week full of programs.

The reviews carried out by the municipal administrations in collaboration with the Trentino Theater Coordination include 10 titles in 39 screenings distributed throughout the territory.

2022 opens with Superheroes, a story by Paolo Genovese about couples who resist the wearying passage of time; scheduled for Monday 3 January at 9.00 pm in Mezzolombardo and Coredo, Tuesday 4 at 8.45 pm in Tezze Valsugana, Wednesday 5 at 9.00 pm in Lavis and Saturday 8 at 9.00 pm in Riva del Garda.

As usual, there is no lack of space dedicated to boys and girls, Me against you – lost in time will be in the evening appointment in Lavis, Monday 3 at 21.00, and in the afternoon version on Wednesday 5 at 16.00 in Mezzolombardo and at 17.00 in Coredo, Friday 7 at 5.00 pm in Riva del Garda and finally on Sunday 9 at 4.00 pm in Tezze Valsugana, at 4.30 pm in Lavis and at 5.00 pm again in Coredo.

Given the period, the befana comes at night 2 could not be missing, in Riva del Garda on Monday 3 and Thursday 6, always at 21.00 and in Tezze Valsugana on Thursday 6 at 20.45.

The trend dedicated to great directors continues: Steven Spielberg returns with West Side Story on Tuesday 4 at 9.00 pm in Mezzolombardo, Friday 7 at 9.00 pm in Riva Del Garda and Saturday 8 at 9.00 pm in Predazzo; Ridley Scott with House of Gucci returns on Tuesday 4 at 21.00 in Lavis, Wednesday 5 at 21.00 in Predazzo, Friday 7 at 20.30 in Cembra and again at 21.00 in Lavis, Saturday 8 at 20.45 in Tezze Valsugana and at 21.00 in Mezzolombardo; Clint Eastwood with Cry Macho – Return home we find him instead on Tuesday 4 at 21.00 in Riva Del Garda and Saturday 8 at 21.00 in Lavis.

Wednesday 5 and Sunday 9 January, at 9.00 pm, in Mezzolombardo the drama Nowhere Special – a love story, tells the story of a father who spends the days left to look for a new family for his son.

The afternoon of Thursday 6 sees boys and girls as absolute protagonists, in five appointments with Sing 2, at 16.00 in Tezze Valsugana and Mezzolombardo, at 16.30 in Cembra and finally at 17.00 in Predazzo and Coredo.

Five other appointments are dedicated to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the blockbuster film of the season, Thursday 6 at 21.00 in Mezzolombardo, Friday 7 and Saturday 8 at 21.00 in Coredo, to conclude on Sunday 9 at 16.30 in Cembra and at 17.00 in Riva Del Garda.

Aldeno instead proposes the story of the friendship between an Italian American bouncer and an African American pianist in America in the sixties, with Green Book, Friday 7 January at 20.30.

All information on the Trentino Theater Coordination website www.trentinospettacoli.it.

The next appointments of the week from Monday 3 to Tuesday 4 January

Directed by Paolo Genovese

Super heroes

Monday 3 January 2022, 21.00

Mezzolombardo – Cinema Teatro S. Pietro

Directed by Gianluca Leuzzi

Me against you – lost in time

Monday 3 January 2022, 21.00

Lavis – Municipal Auditorium

Directed by Paolo Genovese

Super heroes

Monday 3 January 2022, 21.00

Predaia – Cinema Teatro Dolomiti Di Coredo

Directed by Paola Randi

The Befana comes at night 2

Monday 3 January 2022, 21.00

Riva Del Garda – Community Hall

Directed by Paolo Genovese

Super heroes

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 8.45 pm

Grigno – Municipal Theater Of Tezze Valsugana

Directed by Steven Spielberg

West Side Story

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 21.00

Mezzolombardo – Cinema Teatro S. Pietro

Directed by Ridley Scott

House of Gucci

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 21.00

Lavis – Municipal Auditorium

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Cry Macho – Homecoming

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 21.00

Riva Del Garda – Community Hall

