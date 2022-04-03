From the tip in a Palermo bar to the cryptocurrency market

In the current war between Russia and Ukraine, donations are made through Bitcoin, even social networks like Twitter have adapted to help through this method. It is possible to send any amount of money in a matter of minutes. Regardless of the amount and destination. Another great example of how this technology is already forming part of our reality is El Salvador, a country that recently made world news by adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, like the dollar, the euro or other currencies.

Initially it was thought that Bitcoin would not be scalable since it could not carry out many transactions per second, but now a peer-to-peer network called the Lightning Network has been developed as a second-layer system for Bitcoin that allows micropayments to be made almost instantaneously. Therefore, now Bitcoin can perform an average of 70,000 transactions per second on the network. McDonald’s is one of the many companies that is entering the Lighting network of Bitcoin to be able to use this means of payment in its stores. Many merchants offer a discount on the product price if a customer pays with Bitcoin.

It is not necessary to be a systems technician to enter the crypto market, with knowing how to use a cell phone and the camera you can already operate. Just like a few years ago, cell phones went from being a technological rarity to an everyday and essential object. We constantly seek to provide solutions to both expert users and beginners, with the adaptations that each of them needs. One can find a very complete cell phone in functions and one that meets the basics, with larger characters to facilitate reading for example. But for all audiences there is always a market. The same thing happens in the world of cryptocurrencies, there are complex Exchanges and simple wallets, such as Nexuswhere it is very easy to see your coins or Binance which is the cryptocurrency exchange platform with the largest volume and number of users in the world and that is very easily downloaded to the cell phone, a user is generated and you can start using it.

Without going any further, a few days ago a video of a client who tipped a waitress in Bitcoins through Lighting and helped her to generate an account in just a few minutes went viral, demonstrating that entering the crypto market is as accessible as possible. use Mercado Pago.

https://twitter.com/mattunchi/status/1506747133055012866

Another globally accessible tool of great help is YouTube and Google. Most people do not fully exploit these resources that we have in the palm of our hands. Nurturing yourself with videos and texts made by specialists, listening to the news, entering the environment, being curious and investigating make a difference when carrying out a project. You have to soak up information to drain results. Above all they are a source of fast information, crucial in a world where time is so precious. The most important thing is to remember that it is never too late to learn, nor does it take much, it just takes desire.

Bitcoiner and co-founder of SAM (South American Miners).