from the title behind the scenes, some curiosities

Spanglish, by the author of Longing for Tenderness, saw Adam Sandler and Paz Vega in a very particular love story in its development. Some curiosities.

Spanglish (2004) is a nice romantic film featuring Adam Sandler And Paz Vega, but it has a different development from what one might expect: conceived by James L. Brooks author of Desire for Tenderness but also co-responsible for the early Simpsons, he gets the best out of his actors with a lot of irony. So let’s investigate Spanglish, inviting you to retrieve it.

Spanglish, the plot and the trailer of the film about a chef and his maid

Spanglish tells the lives of two characters who cross each other. John (Sandler) is one successful chef, worried and exhausted, however, by the neurosis of his wife Deborah (Tea Leoni), vented on their daughter Bernice (Sarah Steele), a little overweight. When in their life comes the Flor maid (Vega) with her daughter Cristina, the same age as Bernice, the situation becomes heated: Deborah begins to prefer Cristina to Bernice, while John has difficulty managing things, especially because Flor does not speak English. Grandma Evelyn (Cloris Leachman, fantastic as usual) will sense that Deborah is jeopardizing the marriage, while John and Flor, exhausted, seem to approach …

Spanglish: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

Spanglish: what the title of the film means

It sounds like a pun intended specifically as a feature film title, but in reality Spanglish is an expression that has been used seriously since thirties. It has deep cultural roots: having always been the United States destination of emigration for the Hispanic-speaking countries (Mexico primarily), the linguistic integration of newcomers is usually slow and progressive. Immigrants do not always manage to handle English with sufficient ease, settling on one very contaminated speech, as the word halfway suggests between English and Spanish, more or less hesitant on the lexicon and syntax of one of the two depending on the case. It is estimated that there are dozens of variants of “Spanglish” adopted by various communities, differing in pronunciation and vocabulary.

Obvious but necessary note: unfortunately the Italian dubbing of the film, regardless of the skill of the actors, inevitably compromises the communicative tilt between languages. For us Italians it is much easier to understand Spanish even if we do not know it.

Spanglish, two scenes from the film that we advise you to watch carefully

We don’t want to make spoilers, but we have to point you out two sequences of Spanglish managed with unbeatable passion and feeling: they are based on general dynamics told in the cinema a thousand other times, a affection between a father and a daughter, it’s a confrontation between a man and a woman who understand they have something in common.

Without wasting any details, we suggest that you appreciate, hoping you can agree with us, the scene in which Bernice reads a positive review for father’s restaurant and is moved by the nice words, by pride, while John looks at her tenderly. The second sequence is the intimate confrontation, made up of close-ups, irony and much unspoken, between John and Flor towards the end of the film: we do not reveal how it ends, but it is precisely its resolution that is the perfect closure for a great performance. by Sandler and Vega.