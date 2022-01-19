From the Tob to the Asymmetrical bob: that’s why the helmet is, by far, the “ageless” effect cut

Selena Gomez she presented herself to the appointment with 2022 with a hairlook all new, instantly become a new obsession with beautyhaolic. The object of desire is a extra elegant asymmetrical bob, that is, very shiny that instantly refers to the most helmets à la page from the early 2000s typically sported by the coolest girls of the time in a combo with a Juicy Couture jumpsuit and a Blackberry cellphone in hand.

Bobs that look to the 90s and 2000s

One style back to the future which is absolutely contemporary with a lot of side line that takes you even further back in time, that is to the Posh bob of the late 90s whose queen she is, there would be no need to even say it, Victoria Beckham. And the former Spice himself posted on Instagram a shot from the past in which he sports this legendary hairstyle. The photo is by Mario Testino and shows her together with her bandmate Mel C. (to whom Victoria wishes her birthday).

The legendary bob, still among the most requested today, is actually the classic bob cut slightly longer in front and that reaches shoulder height, without bangs.

The Tob with bangs

For those who definitely want to give a scissors blow to the tuft and treat themselves to a trendy helmet, the reference star of the moment is absolutely Sienna Miller. We are in front of the Tob, or the bob version 2022, made for her by the hairstylist (who is also behind the iconic wob Alexa Chung’s French style), George Northwood. To the Telegraph.co.uk she said: “Sienna has already come to me with a helmet. We wanted to create a more style though rock’n ‘roll, so I cut the fringe that I rounded at the corners to create a more lively effect ».

The hairdresser states that this type of textured bob is perfect for winter because it goes very well with turtleneck sweaters or flashy necklines and necklaces. Plus it needs very little maintenance to get the best of style. Northwood suggests drying your hair upside down with the diffuser for a more natural effect as well bohemian.

Rejuvenating properties

The bob is universally loved by women of every generation for its own great ability to adapt to any face shape and give volume to thin hair. And that means only one thing: immediate rejuvenating effect. Also, to add more body to the hair like Sienna Miller, the secret is to go for darker roots and babylight on the length. Versatile and easy to shape, to get the wet & wavy texture, the tip is to mix an anti-frizz cream with a hair oil and apply it over the entire length, then dry, as we said, with the diffuser and create waves with the curling iron . The final touch for an ultra-glossy finish is a blend of wax and oil. The result? The temptation, even for those who have not put it on the calendar, to immediately cut their hair in a bob!

In the gallery the bobs of the celebs that we want to copy ASAP and the products for styling at Sienna Miller.

