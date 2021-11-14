From the twelve titles in competition to the “Stanze di Rol”, the many faces of the 39th TFF

From November 26th to December 4th

“A tear, a rapid movement, a shock, an emotion, a glimpse into a future to be rethought and re-imagined”. The esplanade of piazza Vittorio in an old image (credits Maicol Casale and Davide Oberto), the old tram that rattles along the river, cameras, microphones and small sets, King Kong on the dome of the Gran Madre, Anna Magnani who in the last moment she screams behind the van that is taking Francesco away from her, a tribute to the Godardian Jean Paul

Beautiful world; but also an audience of spectators, Buster Keaton with his crushed cap and the glass of popcorn in his hand, Orson Welles with the eternal cigar, the robot from “Metropolis”, perhaps the cutlass of “Psyco”, perhaps Marylin. This is the image that will accompany the 39th edition of the Torino Film Festival from 26 November to 4 December, a very colorful panorama of world cinema, an official competition with ritual awards, a jury led by the Hungarian director Ildikò Enyedi, Caméra d’or a Cannes, Golden Bear in Berlin and Oscar nominations (“for a long time I have watched from afar and wanted to meet this intriguing ‘person’, daring and noble in his choices, proud of his values ​​and humble towards directors – the Turin Film Festival “), a godmother who has the sympathy of Emanuela Fanelli (we will see her shortly in” Drought “, the latest film by Paolo Virzì), the presence of the juror Alessandro Gassmann, the masterclass of the diva Monica Bellucci awarded this year of the Stella della Mole Award for Artistic Innovation, in recognition of “for his artistic versatility, for his willingness to promote the work of emerging authors, thus allowing the creation of multifaceted projects rici with new contents and languages, for his ability to master the creative potential magnificently that can enormously enrich the art of cinema “. Last but not least, a providential budget of one million and 750 thousand euros which will not be that of the pre-pandemic but which is not even to be thrown away.

In the general upheaval, in the uncertainties and precautions necessarily taken, an important novelty appears to be the return to the cinema, the normality of the screenings in theaters (this year Greenwich Village, Massimo and Lux) where the public can be 100% welcomed, where we go back to chatting and exchanging opinions. Even the queues at the entrance, as they dissolve with slow steps, should be blessed. The reconfirmation are the first and second works by authors that the gaze of the TFF pushes itself to “protect and promote”, as the director Stefano Francia di Colle underlines, “strongly convinced that giving prominence to this work can be a useful contribution to industry entertainment and Italian and international cultural production “.

Inauguration and closing on the wave of music. The first is entrusted to “Sing 2 – Ever stronger” directed by Garth Jennings (Christmas release on December 23), a colorful animated musical comedy, sequel to the “Sing” of five years ago, the success story of a group of animals ready to organize a singing competition to restore the Moon Theater to its former glory and thus save it from closure. “I realize – said the director recently – that our ambitions for the film have always been aligned with those of our beloved Buster Moon: to reach the stars and give the audience the most wonderful, the most mind-blowing and the most heartfelt celebration of the film. cinema and music possible. We couldn’t be more proud of our film and we are all happy to bring “Sing 2” to the Torino Film Festival ”. Also a chance to hear the original voices of Matthew McConaughey (the koala Buster), Reese Witherspoon (the pig Rosita), Scarlett Johansson (the hedgehog rocker Ash) and Bono (the lion Clay Calloway). The final evening will see on the screen Valerie Lemercier, interpreter and director of “Aline”, dedicated to the voice and life of Céline Dion, the public and the private, the meeting with the producer Guy-Claude Kamar and the global success.

181 films presented at the festival (18 feature films, 68 world premieres, 14 international premieres, 4 European premieres and 53 Italian premieres, out of a total of 4500 works viewed), 12 proposals in the official competition, guests among others South Korea, Canada, Argentina, Sweden, Germany, China, France, Austria, Germany, USA. The only Italian title “Il muto di Gallura” by Matteo Fresi, almost a western set in the mountains and woods of Gallura, where, between 1849 and 1856, a ferocious feud took place between the Mamia, Pileri and Vasa families, which caused dozens of deaths: among the architects was Bastiano Tansu, known as the Mute, who became the protagonist of a legend still, in part, shrouded in mystery. From Turkey (co-production Romania / France / Spain) comes “Between two dawns”, the story of the young Kadir who happily runs a textile factory with the rest of his family; when a worker gets burned, things will change dramatically for him. Unfortunately, the very topical theme of safety in the workplace, the increasing number of accidents and their consequences, the cancellation of all certainty in the spirit and in the life of the protagonist. “Clara sola” by Nathalie Alvarez (Sweden / Costa Rica / Belgium / Germany) tells of a girl, suffering from pain in bones and muscles, used by her superstitious mother as a healer in religious gatherings; of “Feathers” by Omar El Zohairy (France / Egypt / Holland / Greece) the protagonist is a woman, totally enslaved to her duties as wife and mother, determined to face a radical change after a magician has transformed her husband into a chicken: the taste of the new freedom, with truly sensational consequences. The Austrian Sebastian Meise brings “Great freedom”, the story of Hans, from the immediate post-war period to the end of the sixties convicted of homosexuality: here too a continuous search for freedom, but also years that pass between silences and looks, between pain and hope. Two French-produced films should also be underlined: “Une jeune fille qui va bien” by Sandrine Kimberlain, Irène in the Paris of 1942, a young French Jew with the desire to study acting, a dreamed future on the tables of the stage, the persecution that will change everything; and “La traversée” by Florence Miailhe, two little brothers, in the harsh reality of Eastern Europe, separated from their parents and ready to face a dramatic journey to escape from the persecutions perpetrated in their country of origin.

Other appointments to report, “Jane par Charlotte”, or Jane Birkin seen by Charlotte Gainsbourg, a mother seen by her daughter, a comparison that also serves to restore years of misunderstandings and weak rapprochements, a moment to get back into the game, the one and the other party; again Gainsbourg in “Suzanna Andler” by Benoît Jacquot from the homonymous text by Marguerite Duras, a single day full of feelings, lies and betrayals, the waiting for a lover, a villa overlooking the sea of ​​the Côte d’Azur. “Bangla – The series” by Phaim Bhuiyan and Emanuele Scaringi, the same authors of the revelation film of 2019, the story of the boy of Bengali origins who lives in the Roman district of Torpigrattara, who has formed a musical group with friends and who loves Asia , a girl who is her exact opposite, rebellious and reckless; “Cry Macho” by and with Clint Eastwood, an elderly cowboy horse breeder and former rodeo star, commissioned by his boss to bring his son estranged from his alcoholic mother back to Texas from Mexico: it will be an opportunity for him to establish himself among the boy and the old man (Eastwood is now 91!) an unusual friendship; Monica Bellucci reviews the myth of Anita Eckberg between documentary and fiction in “The girl in the fountain”, four stories that intertwine in “The longest night of the year”, a debut that is said to be very good by Simone Aleandri, interpreters among others Ambra Angiolini, Massimo Popolizio and Alessandro Haber. A tribute to Giovanna Marini with “Giovanna, stories of a voice” signed by Chiara Ronchini, the image of an unforgettable icon of Italian folk music, a couple in “Bergman island” by Mia Hansen-Løve who moved for six weeks on the Faro island to write the script for a new film, immersed in the landscape dear to the great Swedish director (the film is released on the screens on 7 December).

For fans, a very happy improvised festival, the section “Traces of theater / The breath of the scene”, images and tables of the stage where the Puccinian “Gianni Schicchi” lined up with the direction of Damiano Michieletto, “Strehler, com’è the night?” by Alessandro Turci, suggestions and reflections not to be missed, Gabriele Lavia with Pirandello’s “Man with a flower in his mouth” and the two titles by Eduardo, forthcoming on television, “Non ti pago” and “Sabato, Domenica e Monday”, interpreter Sergio Castellitto and Edoardo De Angelis director. A very rich program, in which, for many, for the many fans, “The rooms of Rol” (Rai 4 media partner) will stand out, or a “magical” section in the certainty that “a parallel world and another elsewhere to traditional cinema exist” , a section that “wants to build bridges, not protective barriers; it seeks dialogue between different realities, not conflict ”.

Elio Rabbione

In the pictures: the manifesto of the 39th TFF; scenes from “Il muto di Gallura”, the only Italian film, and “Une jeune fille qui va bien” by Sandrine Kimberlain (France); Clint Eastwood in a scene from “Cry Macho” and Monica Bellucci in “The girl in the fountain”