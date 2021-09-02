From the two pizzas with Bitcoin to the Lightning Network: the mole of the commissions

Buying two pizzas with Bitcoin in 2010 was almost a legend. In fact, many are remembered about Laszlo Hanyecz …

Buy yourself a pizza with Bitcoin. To heed the hints of the moment, with digitalization in almost every field, it should soon become something normal. Of course, the world of cryptocurrencies proved to be still unstable but there are plenty of particular attempts to make digital currency something concrete. Laszlo Hanyecz, an American citizen living in Florida, is undoubtedly at the top. On May 22, 2010, in fact, he went out of his way to purchase two pizzas, “shelling out” 10 thousand Bitcoins. Virtually a pioneer in the field.

The goal was to show that with a cryptocurrency you could actually buy something. And at the time (eleven years ago, practically a century technologically speaking) it was far from obvious. Even buying two pizzas, in fact, could be a revolutionary gesture if done with something that was not the ordinary coin (with which they would have cost no more than 30 dollars). In a way, Hanyecz achieved his goal. This encouraged him not to abandon the Bitcoin path even though, perhaps, no one would have ever imagined that in 2021 he would try again, albeit for completely different reasons.

Two pizzas with Bitcoin, a decisive proof: what is Lightning Network

In 2018, Laszlo once again attracted everyone’s attention but not for some other “weird” idea. On the table, in fact, there was none other than its Lightning Network, a technology parallel to a blockchain developed by Joseph Poon and Thaddeus Dryja and which could allow to accelerate transactions in Bitcoin. And, above all, to reduce commission costs until they almost disappear. Definitely futuristic considering that, so far, the main projects for “Institutionalizing” the crypto have failed. The idea still speaks the language of pizza: the programmer, in fact, bought two more for 0.00649 Bitcoin, or about sixty dollars, with 10 cents of commission. That is nothing compared to $ 10 eleven years ago.

Once again, therefore, a successful experiment. But with a significant saving compared to the monstrous transactions of 2010. Three years after that experiment, Lightning Network is a more consolidated reality and, according to users like Hanyecz, could allow to achieve the security in Bitcoin that has been lacking so far, preventing it greater concretization at the level of exchange. The goal is still far away: only in 2017, to buy a coffee with Bitcoin it meant throwing away at least 20 euros in commissions. Today the gap has narrowed but the formalization of cryptocurrency as a payment instrument is still a futuristic discourse. At the moment, although experiments like LN have borne fruit, the risk is even greater than the prospect. But maybe the way is right.