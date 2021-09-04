from the ugliest dress to the one that made her feel like a woman

The child prodigy has become a woman: today Selena Gomez is an international star with a solid career in the world of music. In recent years her style has changed: from soap and water looks she has moved on to more elaborate ones. Some have remained particularly in her heart, while in others she does not recognize herself at all.

Selena Gomez, Cannes 2019

Selena Gomez she is no longer the Disney Channel baby: that little star has grown up and become a woman, without abandoning her dreams. In fact, thanks to his talent and commitment, he is today an international star. Her career as an actress was followed by that of a singer, which truly delivered her to global success, with several singles becoming hits all over the world. Over time his style has changed and evolved along with his age, personality and trends. If at the time of her debut like any girl of her age her wardrobe was mainly made up of jeans, sneakers and colored tops, when she began to tread the red carpet she did not give up on the long and elegant evening dresses of a true star, showing off more daring outfits are also on the concert stage, ranging from plunging necklines to leather miniskirts. Like any woman, it is difficult for her to look at certain photos from the past, she finds it hard to recognize herself in certain looks she was proud of at the time and which instead seen with the eyes of now make her horror! In fact, almost 20 years have passed and many things have changed, which is why today with maturity and awareness she can make a careful and critical analysis of the clothes she is ashamed of and of those she remembers with joy.

Selena Gomez analyzes the looks of… Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez went back, for Vogue, to hers look more iconic, retracing some of the most significant clothes of her career: some she wore them on important occasions to others she is linked in a more personal way, but of others she has a terrible memory! Once adults, in fact, looking at their photos as children always has a certain effect: the fashions were different, the times as well and understandably there was a different perception of one’s body and trends. For example, the singer thinking back to herself who, as a child, took part in an ABC All Star party with a questionable black and white look says: “It is so bad!“.

Selena Gomz, ABC All Star 2007

It was the year 2007 and for the occasion she had chosen an oversized t-shirt, tight jeans and white stiletto boots: “I thought I was so cool!“. Over time her taste has changed and she has begun to appreciate more. The explosion of her career has gone hand in hand with a more conscious entry into the world of fashion, also approaching important Maisons. How can we forget the Versace dress. worn at the 2013 VMAs: “I remember that for the first time I felt like a woman“he admitted. But not all the important clothes he wore have a good memory.

Loading... Advertisements

Selena Gomez changes her look: it’s time for the bangs

Selena Gomez in Versace, VMA 2013

For example, the one worn by Vera Wang at the 2015 Met Gala, although beautiful, did not make her feel at ease. It was a long white dress with train, plunging neckline both on the breast and on the back with a bra in evidence. “I fluctuate a lot with my weight and remember that that particular night I didn’t feel good about my body“. She was 22 at the time and was equally surprised in a positive way by one aspect:”I got the chance to work on the dress that really fit my body“In short, at that stage the former child prodigy was becoming a woman and felt the need to start dressing as such, getting rid of the image of an eternal child in which perhaps they wanted to cage her.

Selena Gomez in Vera Wang, Met Gala 2015

The singer also fondly recalled some of the dresses she wore for her music video clips and concerts, most notably the crystal-embellished bodysuit she wore for the tour opening number. Revival 2016. In that case, he could not deny that he had a very specific source of inspiration in mind: “Britney Spears of Toxic“she admitted. Growing up Selena Gomez understood how to combine fashion, music and personality so as to really feel in control of her body when she wears something, so as to recognize herself in what she chooses and in order to also tell something about herself, without having to so homologate, but preferring her self-esteem. She has returned from a difficult period from a personal point of view. She has fought a hard battle against lupus, a chronic disease that has also kept her away from the scene. That experience has certainly given her the certainty of being able to deal with anything, remaining true to itself.