From the undisputed starter to being removed from the team by Fernando Ortiz

Since the dismissal of Santiago Solari last Wednesday, March 2, several modifications have been made in the America club, which is now commanded by the technician Fernando Ortiz, some of them, is that it has given greater relevance to some elements, as happened with Diego Valdes and Alexander Zendejasbut in counterpart there is a player who pushed aside.

What element has not been valued by Ortiz?

The 23-year-old player Salvador Reyes, arrived at Nest at opening 2021coming from the Puebla Strip, unleashing criticism from the fans and the press, however, thanks to the efficient work he became a trusted element of Santiago Solari in his first semester by accumulating 1250 minutes and 3 goals in the regular phase

For this one Closure 2022, the Little Indian led eight meetings of which Kings appeared in all of them as a starter, but the situation changed since Ferdinand Ortiz assumed responsibility for the team, in the commitment against Monterey the player added 65 minutes, and against Chivas on Matchday 10 he accumulated 90′. But before Toluca and Necaxa It has not been part of the changes.

Even in the Eagle Tour it only started in the duel of America against tigerswhich came out positive for those led by Michael Herrera with the 1-2. While in another preparation game against the Monterey Striped he was not part of the starting 11. It should be noted that in this contest he accumulates two annotations against Puebla (one of the fastest in the history of Liga MX) and before Santos Lagoon.

