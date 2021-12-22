from the United States an innovative method to definitively solve the problem

Sedentary lifestyle, old age, hormonal alterations, bacterial or viral infections and prostatitis for men under 40 can lead to the onset ofBPH: we are talking about a problem that is often underestimated and which instead concerns about half of the Italian male population after the age of 50 and 80-90% after the age of 80.

In fact, the former symptoms they may already present themselves among the forties, who should undergo the attention of their trusted urologist. Correct prevention, in fact, in addition to excluding more serious diseases than prostate, allows to intervene promptly and to follow the most suitable treatment.

Symptoms of benign prostatic hypertrophy

THE symptoms more frequent thanBPH they are difficulty in urinating, need to urinate often, even during the night, weak flow, feeling of not having completely emptied the bladder at the end of urination.

And, if these symptoms are protracted over time, you can get to suffer from real incontinence.

The urinary disorder, in fact, derives from the enlargement of a portion of the prostate, a gland located near the bladder and crossed by the first tract of the urethra: when the gland becomes enlarged, it actually obstructs the passage of urine from the bladder to the outside, thus causing the well-known urination problems.

How benign prostatic hypertrophy is treated

Until now, the medical response to this problem has been mainly of a pharmacological and surgical type: if one part of the patients had to resign themselves to taking the drug during their lifetimes, another part instead underwent invasive and heavy surgery. on a physical and psychological level.

But today the wait to improve the quality of one’s life is over: prevent, cure and solve the problem ofBPH is a quick and handy solution.

Directly from the United States, it landed in Petrucciani Clinic the technique Rezūm, a method conceived a few years ago, with which to avoid long and burdensome hospital stays for the patient. The sensitivity and continuous updating of the medical staff, together with state-of-the-art equipment, place the Salento clinic as a reference point for those who want to get better and better, always being able to count on a health facility that embodies an efficient and effective service model. .

The structure is the only one in the great Salento to boast a similar technique and is among the few in the whole region: this is, therefore, the tangible proof of how Petrucciani Clinic wants to offer ever more convenient and immediate solutions for its patients.

Thanks to Rezūm, more and more men can return to normal life in any aspect and time of day, with an operation that lasts only 10 minutes and does not require hospitalization.

Furthermore, the first results are tangible one month after the treatment, while the definitive ones are obtained after 2-3 months.

How the Rezum technique works

The Rezum is a minimally invasive procedure that uses the power of water vapor to eliminate the excess prostate tissue that causes the symptoms ofBPH. Following the surgery, the patient will be able to return to health after a few days

Furthermore, this technique is particularly suitable for the younger male population: theBPHin fact, it also affects about 8% of patients aged 31-40 years.

This is why the first symptoms of the problem should not be underestimated, undergoing one as soon as possible urological visit.