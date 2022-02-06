From the US apocalyptic scenarios in Ukraine, troops in Poland “but not to start the war”

The Biden administration has informed US parliamentarians and European partners in recent days that Russia has assembled 70% of the forces necessary for a complete invasion of Ukraine, which could cause up to 50,000 civilian deaths and 23,000 Ukrainian soldiers (in addition to 3,000-10,000 Russian soldiers), capitulate Kiev in two days and unleash a humanitarian crisis with up to 5 million refugees in Europe. The New York Times writes it. US intelligence does not think Putin has made the final decision, but the diplomatic window is closing. He also believes that in the event of an attack, Putin will not move until the second half of February, when the frozen ground would facilitate the passage of heavy vehicles and the Beijing Winter Olympics will be almost over, thus avoiding annoying Chinese President Xi Jinping, who remains an indispensable ally.

“Madness and alarmism” is the comment of the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy. “What if we said that the United States could take London in a week and cause 300,000 civilian casualties? All based on our intelligence sources that we don’t want to reveal. Would this be right for the Americans and the British? Is it not right for the Russians and Ukrainians? “. For Ukraine, the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the crisis with Russia is higher than that of a military escalation, said the adviser to the presidency Mykhailo Podoliak, dampening the alarmism coming from the US.

“Russia can now occupy any city in Ukraine, but we still don’t see the 200,000 troops needed for a full-scale invasion,” former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk told the Guardian, thus confirming the hypothesis put forward by US sources, of an occupation of Kiev, but stressing that they do not consider the Russian invasion as inevitable. “If Putin invades Kiev there would be full war – he said – the Ukrainian forces would fight, there would be enormous resistance, why do it then? Ukraine will not say ‘let’s annex to Russia’, this is clear – he added – unless that, of course, Putin is not completely delusional and sees a reality of his own. There would be blood and sanctions: no one needs this kind of war now in Europe “.

Meanwhile, according to the Washington Post, Moscow has deployed 83 groups of tactical battalions, with about 750 troops each, up from 60 two weeks ago. The troops are supported by tens of thousands of people for logistics, air support and medical support. So far, the US has estimated the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine at 100,000 men, Western intelligence at 130,000. Meanwhile, hundreds of US soldiers have landed in southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, following orders from President Joe Biden to deploy 1,700 troops in fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division have arrived at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. Their commander is General Christopher Donahue, the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan on 30 August.

Russia could take military action against Ukraine “within the next few days and weeks”, but “it could still opt to pursue diplomacy,” said US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan, interviewed by US media. . He said Russian action could take several forms, including “the annexation of the Donbass, hacker attacks or a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We are stepping up our efforts to prepare the response to the Russian escalation by mobilizing allies and supporting Ukraine “. The United States did not send these troops “to start a war” against Russia in Ukraine, Sullivan said, noting that President Joe Biden “has made it clear for months now that the United States is not sending troops to start a war or to wage war on Russia in Ukraine. We have sent troops to Europe to defend NATO territory “.

And Europe? To resolve the crisis between Ukraine and Russia “we must focus on diplomacy, help the NATO countries bordering Russia by strengthening them also from a military point of view and prepare for economic reparations with sanctions, if they are inevitable” said Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for economic affairs half an hour more. Diplomacy resumes tomorrow with some very important appointments. Emmanuel Macron, who will go to Moscow and the next day to Kiev, moves: “For several weeks I have been reading and listening to announcements from senior officials about upcoming operations,” Macron told Le Journal du dimanche, “the intensity of the dialogue we had with Russia and my visit to Moscow are intended to prevent this from happening. ” The head of the Elysée is planning an interview with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin: “We will discuss the conditions for de-escalation. We must be very realistic, it is necessary to avoid worsening the situation before building mechanisms and gestures of mutual trust. “, explained the French president, who is leading the relaunch of the European role in the dialogue with Moscow. Germany is also moving: Olaf Scholz, on his first official visit to the US, will be in Washington to meet Joe Biden, while Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will be in Kiev.