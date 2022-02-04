from the wild card Giampaolo to the national dream

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sensi is the new beacon of the Sampdoria midfield: this is how the former Sassuolo can be reborn with the Sampdoria shirt

Sunday will be a very special match for Stefano Sensi. The midfielder will have the opportunity to make his debut with the shirt of Sampdoriain front of his new fans and the team that allowed him to emerge among the professionals, the Sassuolo. A sign of destiny, Sensi defined it: beyond personal feelings, the only incentive that the former Inter Milan will have to stimulate for all ninety minutes is the desire for redemption after months spent in the shadows. Between the infirmary and the bench, with very little chance of being able to impose himself on the Nerazzurri. And Sampdoria, in this sense, represents the ideal habitat to rediscover oneself. In addition to the environment, the presence of will play a fundamental role Marco Giampaolo.

Sensi is the highest quality player in the midfield and, thanks to his excellent qualities, he will give a completely different lymph to the 4-3-1-2 chosen by the Sampdoria coach. Not only in the control room, because Sensi can fill the roles of mezzala and playmaker behind the two strikers if necessary. Ductility and dynamism combined with technique, game vision and experience. With a look at the blue of the Italian national team. Roberto Mancini he promised him: if the ’95 class will be able to give continuity to their performances (and a kick to bad luck), the coach will reserve him a place among the squads for the world play-offs. The conditions are all there, now the ball goes to Sensi.