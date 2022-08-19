From the written word to television

Bullet train by Kotaro Isaka; The mystery of Salem’s Lot, by Stephen King Y The patients of Dr. Garcia, of Almudena Grandes, These are three literary works that can be purchased at the Carlos Fuentes Bookstore, but can also be enjoyed on digital platforms after their adaptation in series and films.

Five killers. A reward. Who will reach the end of the journey alive?, is the synopsis of Bullet traina black novel which has been translated into more than 15 languages. Kotaro Isaka, considered a best-selling author, placed more than 700,000 physical copies of this novel in Japan on the literary market. The film adaptation of Bullet train starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, continues on the billboard of the FICG Cinematheque.

Stephen King holds the Guinness World Record for the author with the most books adapted to film and Salem’s Lot Mystery is one of the most recent. The novel published in 1975 deals with the attacks of a vampire in the town of Salem’s Lot. The premiere of the film is scheduled for early 2023 and was directed by Gary Dauberman.

Finally, Garcia’s patients It is the first spy novel Almudena Grandes adapted for television. The winning work of the 2018 National Narrative Award has been co-produced by RTVE, Diagonal (Banijay Iberia) and DeAPlaneta, with the participation of Netflix.

The book consisting of more than 700 pages part of the series of novels Episodes of an endless warWith Agnes and Joy, The Jules Verne Reader Y Manolita’s three weddings.