from the yacht line to the new bitcoins

Achille Lauro is one of the most popular singers of the moment, both by the very young and the not so young. With his unconventional and provocative style, he challenges even those who seem not to appreciate him, having the effect of reaching the vast majority of the public. For better or for worse, it is enough if we talk about it, says a popular saying, and this seems to be Lauro’s intention.

This year we saw him as a guest in Sanremo where he showed himself as the protagonist of some paintings, a sort of journey of humanity in evolution, through different musical genres. Recently he had declared that he wanted to take a break from music because he needed new ideas but here the single comes out immediately. One thousand with Fedez and Orietta Berti.

Unpredictability distinguishes Achille Lauro and his every decision no longer seems to surprise. The latest news concerns his assets and his choices in terms of investments. It seems that a few months ago he approached the blockchain-based cryptocurrency market, as reported by Forbes. Specifically, the investment would concern Not Fungible Tokens (NFT) which unlike Bitcoins are characterized by the uniqueness of each single token.

Achille Lauro, the entrepreneur behind the singer

Success for a singer goes hand in hand, as we know, with an increase in their assets. The smartest choice in these cases is to invest, thus making your earnings pay off. This also represents a choice of protection because success is sometimes not eternal.

Achille Lauro is an example of this. In addition to his talent in music, he also seems to have entrepreneurial skills. Together with his mother, Cristina Zambon, he started two companies, of which the woman is the Sole Director: De Marinis srl, of which Lauro owns 95% of the shares, and De Marinis Publishing, which deals with emerging artists. With Angelo Calculli the idea for the MK3 srl. The company, which manages the management of several Italian artists, including Lauro himself and his friend and historic producer Boss Doms, has recently expanded to the point of involving leading discography and live companies and a circuit comprising 120 clubs and venues.

The latest investment of the MK3 srl it’s about Not Fungible Tokens (NFT). Being every single token, unlike bitcoin, unique, it allows you to have a powerful tool for the protection and marketing of copyright. The goal is to bring new forms of business to the music market in favor of artists who often concentrate their sources of income on the discography, leaving out other sources of income.

In this regard, Calculli stated, as reported by Data Manager Online:

Many have extremely limited knowledge of the cryptocurrency world. NFTs are seen only as a tokenization of copyright; in reality behind the NFTs there is a world that is very close to the financial levers used by the funds of investment and the stock market.

Achille Lauro: investing in the world of cryptocurrencies

Achille Lauro entered the world of NFT by signing an agreement with Gian Luca Comandini, one of the professionals in the field of Blockchain and NFT in Italy.

The artist, as he reports Forbes, expressed himself in reference to the step taken towards the world of cryptocurrencies:

We are facing a technological revolution perhaps comparable to the advent of the internet a few years ago. NFTs and the Blockchain are a huge opportunity for artists, big names as well as emerging ones. I am convinced that behind this whole world there is an even bigger universe and I am very happy with the collaboration between our company MK3 and a professional in the sector like Gian Luca Comandini. I am sure it will bear great fruit.

Additionally, his management is considering launching a yacht line in the singer’s name and appears to be negotiating with a major shipbuilding company.

Read also: Achille Lauro turns 31: “I became a young lady”