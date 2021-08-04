From this evening Piazza Grande is rekindled in the name of cinema

LOCARNO – The Locarno Film Festival officially starts again today with its edition number 74 and the first of the artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.

This was a year that wanted to challenge the pandemic – even a little by betting on its trend – by reopening the Piazza Grande, some of the rooms and also the Rotonda. And with the spectators, VIPs from Hollywood and beyond will also return to Lake Maggiore (see box below). In three points, plus one, everything you need to know.

In the name of safety – Cinema is just one of the watchwords of this year’s Festival, the other is safety and protection rules from coronavirus infection. This means the obligation to show a Covid Certificate but also a reduced number of places available.

Among the various Covid measures of this 2021 edition there is also the mandatory booking of tickets via the web or via the app, a first that – for the organization – was necessary but also demanding.

“Since the opening of the service, about 35,000 have already booked”, explains the operational director of the Festival Raphael Brunschwig who also responds to the complaints, surfaced here and there on the social networks of those who had some difficulty in buying his ticket: “For us it was a great challenge, that there were some problems it was inevitable but now practically everything has been solved ».

“It is true that the Pardo regulars with these means are not always very familiar”, continues Brunshwig. Any advice for them? «Follow the instructions on the website to the letter, if you can’t make it you can use the booking desks near Piazza Grande or call the assistance service».

A review dedicated to the little ones – Returning to the news, but of a cinematographic nature, among the most notable of this year is the new Locarno Kids festival with many activities, screenings and also … an ad hoc Pardo. This will be given to the Japanese animated film director Mamoru Hosoda, already nominated for an Oscar and an old acquaintance from Locarno who had brought his “Summer Wars”.

Let’s not forget the Rotonda – After a year of absence, the Rotonda also returns, which for this edition has been radically reinvented.

During the day, meeting point with talks by the protagonists of the Festival – such as Laetitia Casta, Kasia Smutniak and John Landis – and from 6 pm onwards traditional appointment for the Locarno nightlife with concerts and DJ sets with a wink at the local scene.