from Thor to swimming with sharks

He is famous for Marvel blockbusters, such as Thor and the Avengers saga. But Chris Hemsworth he has always been a passionate environmentalist, as well as a producer and entrepreneur. In the recent National Geographic documentary Shark Bay with Chris Hemsworth, tries to investigate why sharks attack humans. A growing phenomenon in recent years: their attacks have become more numerous in Australia and in different parts of the world, also due to climate change. Chris, who has long since decided to leave Hollywood, where he returns only for work, lives in Byron Bay, Australia, his homeland, and takes on every new challenge with great enthusiasm. He was able to manage himself very well and advise his brothers, who both found their way into the world of cinema.

“Entrepreneurship has interested me since I was a boy”, he says, “because I am convinced that an actor, an artist, to be successful, must be his own entrepreneur and be able to calculate the costs and revenues of each operation. Otherwise it risks wasting energy and, in the end, concluding nothing. Creativity and talent are not enough: concreteness, realism and practical spirit are also needed ”.

Hemsworth has been Thor since 2011 and has grossed $ 15 million per film, plus a percentage of the profits. He has also collaborated with brands such as Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani and Tag Huer. In 2019 he launched his first entrepreneurial venture, a health and fitness app: Centr, together with Ward Blacket Investments, the investment firm of his management firm Forward. The Centr program, to which over 100,000 members have joined, is useful for giving access to professional trainers directly online, to train at home or in the gym. It also provides advice on meals to be consumed during training and meditation sessions aimed at maintaining a perfect psychophysical balance.

Chris made several videos for this project near his home in Byron Bay, together with his wife, Elsa Pataky, a Spanish and also an actress. Together they have three children, who try to grow out of the spotlight while Chris continues to be in high demand as a superhero and in action films. In 2022 it will be released Thor: Love and Thunder, while already in 2021 the science fiction film will land on Netflix Escape from Spiderhead, of which Chris is co-producer.

He has long since decided, since 2015, to leave Los Angeles to move to Australia. Why?

My wife and I are convinced that Australia guarantees us a life with a greater human dimension, more normal. She, like me, immediately fell in love with Byron Bay. I have wonderful childhood memories in my country. And I think this has helped to make me confident and to be successful. I want my kids to have the same security too, so that they believe they can do anything. We often take our children on a trip in a caravan, to barbecue on the beach or to camp. Nobody here cares who we are. There are no paparazzi, for people I’m just Chris, the real me. And from a business point of view, a large community of producers and directors is being created who shoot directly here, even in the case of blockbusters.

Loading... Advertisements

She has been, since 2016, testimonial of the Australian tourism board, for which she starred in a commercial inspired by the myth of Crocodile Dundee. In 2019 you also launched a $ 38 million campaign, Philausophy.

The Crocodile Dundee movie made my country known to the world and brought many tourists here, it’s a myth! I don’t feel as heroic in real life, but I certainly love Australia. I grew up between Melbourne and Bulman’s outback, a small community about 400km southeast of Darwin in the Northern Territory. The best memories of my childhood have to do with cattle, farms, stockmen, crocodiles and buffaloes. They are still more vivid than those of the city, where I also lived perhaps longer. When I was a teenager, my family moved to Philip Island, the island famous for the penguins that come ashore every night. But what makes Australia unique is that it boasts a strong economy, excellent social assistance and an equally efficient education system. We are totally independent, with our resources and our products. I think we have great potential for the future. Living Australia is an experience that marks a lifetime, because you come into contact with still intact nature, such as that of the outback or the rainforest, with an ocean so blue and rich in fish that it looks like a huge aquarium. .

What prompted you to participate in a shark documentary with National Geographic?

I love adventure and surfing very much. After all, I grew up in a wild land, populated by kangaroos, crocodiles, buffaloes, snakes and poisonous animals of all kinds. I have always had a very strong bond with the ocean, which has intensified even more since we have lived here. I have been incredibly fascinated by sharks, by the danger they can pose to humans and by the fact that they are too often unfairly considered evil creatures. In this documentary I even learn to swim with them, proving the opposite. I am convinced that their threat can be avoided thanks to technology, which I love. This documentary demonstrates how it can be used to avoid accidents with these animals. In particular, I was interested in discovering all the new techniques to be able to protect man and nature itself.

Did the Centr idea come from your passion for technology?

I wanted to put together a community of experts capable of taking care of the well-being of the body and spirit. I had to learn quickly, to be able to participate in the project, as I wanted to follow each phase. It was an incredible opportunity. My intent is to share the experiences of personalized trainers on an increasingly global level, accessible to all. Psychophysical well-being has always been important to me. Playing sports gives me incredible energy and I think it helps me to be more productive at work. In my case, sport is also an essential part of my profession, as I shoot a lot of scenes in person, without stunts. I have tried to personally investigate all the best techniques and methods. I did research with the same determination with which I prepare for a role.

You have admitted that you have a very competitive spirit, both in private life and in work …

Being the second of three brothers – Luke and Liam, perhaps not surprisingly, they are both actors like me – I grew up in a very masculine environment. And yes, we were very competitive with each other, especially when we were younger. Particularly between me and Liam there was some problem when he, younger than me, proposed for the role of Thor. But in the end they chose me! And I have to say it filled my heart to see, even if there was a certain rivalry, how happy Liam was for me. I believe that a little competition is good for stimulating ambition, in any profession or business, but it must not become envy or jealousy, otherwise it can lead to ruin. Now my brothers and I have calmed down, because in the end we have all had our satisfactions. Indeed, in the hardest moments, we have always helped and supported each other.

What is the greatest satisfaction you have had in your job?

When I started earning a lot, I phoned my father, who was in a difficult financial situation, and said, “Dad, give me your bank account number!” Then I paid him a very large amount, with which I knew he would be okay for a long time. It was the greatest satisfaction of my life. In addition, of course, to becoming a father myself. I miss my wife and children a lot when I have to travel for work and I can’t take them with me. It gives me security to have them close. I am convinced that my professional success also depends on this.