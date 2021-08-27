From Timothee Chalamet to Kristen Stewart to star in Venice is a record year – People

The billboard of the Venice Film Festival (1-11 September) talks about shooting, the desire for cinema in the hall, entertainment to be experienced collectively but, in addition to all this, it is a rescue for the stars who announce themselves very many promising a high-rate Hollywood edition. We are even more sorry that for reasons of health protection the Lido red carpet will unfortunately be hidden from view again this year: a wall will isolate it from the passage, remaining for professional use by photographers.

So the stars are back en masse to accompany the films and the list is truly incredible, net of the great Italian actors who also play at home and are very numerous (starting with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement ROBERTO BENIGNI on the opening night and then to the masterclass that he will give to accredited students, to continue with Toni Servillo, Silvio Orlando, Alessandro Gassmann, Valeria Golino, Elio Germano, Claudio Santamaria, Benedetta Porcaroli, Alessandro Borghi, Alba Rohrwacher, Margherita Buy, Maya Sansa, Alma Noce …).

It starts in a big way on September 1 with PENELOPE CRUZ for Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar, opening film and in competition (she then does an encore for Official Competition on 4 September). On the same Wednesday, for the opening film of Horizons Les Promesses by Thomas Kruithof there is ISABELLE HUPPERT.

And there is also TILDA SWINTON for Goliath: Playing With Reality, presented in Venice Vr Thursday 2 September from scream (it’s the day of Paolo Sorrentino with E ‘è stato la mano di Dio) with Filippo Scotti and Toni Servillo, and they arrive OSCAR ISAAC for The Card Counter by Paul Schrader with Tiffany Haddish, the emerging TYE SHERIDAN, Willem Dafoe (in competition) e BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH And KIRSTEN DUNST for The power of the dog by Jane Campion (competition). And for the opening of Orizzonti Extra, this year with a red carpet and a public award, there is MATT DAMON for Land of dreams by Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari. Isaac, of Guatemalan origins, awarded for Show me a hero, seen in X Men, is in a golden year: in Venice he also accompanies Dune the day after and Scenes from a wedding on the 4th.

Friday 3 September is a record: it is the day of Dune by Denis Villeneuve (Out of competition) starring the beloved TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, ZENDAYA, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, of The lost daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal with OLIVIA COLMAN and DAKOTA JOHNSON (competition) and Spencer by Pablo Larraín (competition) with KRISTEN STEWART and TIMOTHY SPALL.

Saturday 4 September for Official Competition, the comedy by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (competition) also arrive with Cruz ANTONIO BANDERAS and Oscar Martínez, while in the out of competition Last night in Soho by Edgar Wright he brings the queen of chess to the Lido ANYA TAYLOR-JOY and for the awaited premiere of the Hbo TV reinterpretation (it will be on Sky) of Ingmar Bergman’s masterpiece, Scenes from a wedding by Hagai Levi (out of competition) besides Isaac there is JESSICA CHASTAIN.

On Sunday 5th September there are the Illusions Perdues by Xavier Giannoli (competition) with a cast of French stars with BENJAMIN VOISIN, CÉCILE DE FRANCE, GÉRARD DEPARDIEU while for Mona lisa and the blood moon by Ana Lily Amirpour (contest) arrives KATE HUDSON. Great actors also for Michel Franco’s Sundown (competition): TIM ROTH and CHARLOTTE GAINSBOURG and for the Orizzonti film Il paradiso del peacone by Laura Bispuri there are DOMINIQUE SANDA and Alba Rohrwacher.

Monday 6 September, the day of La caja by Lorenzo Vigas (competition) with Hernán Mendoza, Hatzín Navarrete, sees the Italian super cast of the film La scuola Cattolica by Stefano Mordini (out of competition) arrive at the Lido with among others Benedetta Porcaroli and Giulio Pranno.

Tuesday, September 7, eyes on Here I laugh by Mario Martone (competition) with Toni Servillo and Maria Nazionale among others.

Wednesday 8 September again Italy with Gabriele Mainetti’s Freaks out (competition) with, among others, Claudio Santamaria, Pietro Castellitto, Aurora Giovinazzo. It’s the day of the new film (David Gordon Green’s Halloween kills, out of competition) and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony for JAMIE LEE CURTIS and among the special screenings The 7 Days of Bergamo by Simona Ventura and the new film by Alessandro Gassmann director of The Great Silence (special event Days of the authors) with Massimiliano Gallo and Margherita Buy.

Thursday 9 September for Latin America by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo (competition) with Elio Germano, Astrid Casali, while out of competition Les choses humaines by Yvan Attal will see at the Lido BEN ATTAL, the young rising son of Yvan and Charlotte Gainsbourg and for Orizzonti Extra will be there KSENIYA RAPPOPORT protagonist of Mama, ya doma by Vladimir Bitokov.

Friday 10 September the great VINCENT LINDON with Sandrine Kiberlain he will accompany the film Un autre monde by Stéphane Brizé (competition), while the new film by Ridley Scott, The last duel (out of competition) will bring stars back to the Lido as MATT DAMON, ADAM DRIVER, BEN AFFLECK (with JLo?), JODIE COMER. Friday in music with Deandré # Deandré story of an employee of Roberta Lena (out of competition) followed by a concert by Cristiano De Andrè and Ennio (out of competition), Giuseppe Tornatore’s monumental homage to Morricone.

On Saturday 11th the award ceremony for the Golden Lion and the closing film The Hidden Child by Roberto Andò (out of competition) with Silvio Orlando.