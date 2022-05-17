From Titanic to 50 shades of Grey: 8 sex scenes that made the actors uncomfortable when recording them

The sex scenes They are just some of the most difficult parts of being an actor and more than one has made the protagonists of the movies uncomfortable.

margot robbie

The star of “The Wolf of Wall Street” has sex with the protagonist of the tape, Leonardo DiCaprio in a bed covered with dollar bills.

“I flat out lied to my family for a long time and told them: I don’t care what you hear; there is no nudity, I will not do any nudity. Ignore everything others say, “said the actress.

Pablo Mezcal

stars normal people with Daisy Edgar-Jones and there were some funny moments but everything changed in the sex scene.

mescal He recalled that they were covered in a gel called Egyptian Magic to represent fake sweat and had to change position several times so there was “close contact.”

amanda seyfried

during his character As Sarah Hendrickson in the HBO series Big Love, the actress watched her sex scenes with her family.

“I was sitting there watching and all of a sudden it cut to a scene where two people are having sex, and it was me! I just thought, no no no,” she told The Telegraph.

Jemima Kirke

What bothers him most is acting orgasms because he is very embarrassed in front of the cameraman although, according to what he says, he tries his best.

Christopher Mintz

The mother of the actor was present in his first sex scene because he was only 17 years old. He remembers that he was really awkward as she was still a virgin as he didn’t even know what he was doing.

dakota johnson

The movie 50 Shades of Gray is characterized precisely by its sex scenes, on the tape there are 20 full minutes of this theme.

dakota johnson She confessed that despite being the protagonist, it is not comfortable to record those moments. “I’ve been simulating sex for seven hours straight and I’m sick of it,” she once said.

Kate Winslet

One of the films iconic: Titanic, has only one sex scene and the protagonist revealed how difficult it was. But it didn’t happen in Titanic but in the film Revolutionary Road in which her husband Sam Mendes was the director and she had sex scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio, her best friend.

