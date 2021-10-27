News

from Tobey Maguire to Marion Cotillard

Posted on
The cast of the Apple TV + Extrapolations series continues to be enriched with big names: from Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire to Midnight in Paris interpreter Marion Cotillard, discover all the new entries of the show.

That Extrapolations he would have a stellar cast, it was immediately clear when Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer, Gemma Chan, Adarsh ​​Gourav, Deveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys and Tahar Rahim were announced to begin with.

Today, however, the show produced by Apple also welcomes another bevy of big names in Hollywood like Tobey Maguire, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker and Eiza Gonzalez.

Cotillard will play the role of Sylvie Bolo, an art dealer; Maguire will be Nic, a seaweed farmer; Gonzalez will be Elodie, an artist and influencer; and Whitaker will play August Bolo, an investor.

The series by Scott Z. Burns, writer, director and producer of the project, will tell “stories in which the changes that the planet is undergoing influence love, faith, work and family on a human and personal level for all its protagonists. With eight interlinked episodes, each story will represent an excerpt from the global struggle for survival going on in the 21st century“.

At the moment We don’t have a release date for Extrapolations yet, but production has already started.

