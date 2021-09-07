



From today, bitcoin has legal value in Salvador. The Ley Bitcoin, approved in June, which gives cryptocurrency the status of fiat money: citizens can use it to pay taxes and make purchases, shopkeepers are required to accept bitcoin as a form of payment but can immediately convert them into dollars.

The 39-year-old president Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter the purchase of 200 new bitcoins, which brings to 400 the bitcoins controlled by the small Central American state, for a value of about 20 million dollars, at current prices (around 52 thousand dollars). El Salvador is the first country in the world to use cryptocurrency as legal currency. The government has also launched the chivowallet app, a digital wallet with which, via smartphones, the population will be able to buy and sell in bitcoins. To facilitate the transition, citizens will have $ 30 in “free” bitcoins after downloading the app.

El Salvador has essentially lacked its own currency since 2001, when the then president Paco Flores he chose to abandon the colòn to replace it with the US dollar: he fixed the exchange rate at 8.75 colones for one US dollar and quickly the national currency, which had been circulating in the country for over a century, disappeared from circulation. Now the dollar remains the reference currency, flanked by bitcoin, according to its value – in dollars – freely established by exchanges between traders.

President Bukele pushed for the introduction of bitcoin. The stated goal is to give “financial inclusion”To 70% of the population who today does not have a bank account. The other advantage would be to allow the many emigrants to send money home for free (the remittances arriving in El Salvador amounted to 6 billion dollars in 2020).

On Twitter, Bukele himself made it clear that the main idea is, in any case, to make his country a sort of paradise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts: advertises the mild climate, the absence of property taxes and bitcoin profits, immediate residence for cryptocurrency entrepreneurs.

His is an objectively risky move. Bitcoin is extremely volatile, completely at the mercy of the mood of the market. In the first half of this year alone, prices have risen from 30 thousand to almost 65 thousand dollars and then go down again towards the starting point and rise above 50 thousand dollars in the last few days. Accepting such an unstable currency for one’s tax revenues makes the fate of Salvadoran public finances more uncertain than ever. The Salvadoran economy is small: its 6.5 million inhabitants generate a GDP of 25 billion dollars, the public debt amounts to 23 billion. The country is negotiating a more than $ 1 billion aid plan with the International Monetary Fund, a negotiation that had already gotten more complicated when – in May – it ousted five Supreme Court judges and the Chief Prosecutor.

The Economist wrote that Bukele looks poised to become the first millennial dictator. Its head of the central bank, Douglas Pablo Rodríguez Fuentes, seems poorly equipped to handle any critical situations: he has a bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting from 2010 and is now studying for an online master’s degree in Public Finance and Tax Administration from the Ief in Madrid. His only extra-political work experience was in two companies linked to President Bukele’s family.