from today, buying Bitcoin becomes easier and easier

From today, all Young Platform users will have the opportunity to top up their wallet for free through Satispay to buy Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies in a few clicks.

Young Platform, the main Italian cryptocurrency exchange, integrates Satispay, the most important mobile payment system in Italy with over two million users, as a payment method within its platform.

Thanks to this new integration, from today all Young Platform users will be able to top up their wallet directly with Satispay, instantly and free of charge.

From today, all Young Platform users will therefore have a new method available that goes alongside the possibility of recharging their wallet through the traditional bank transfer and credit card in order to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum and the over 25 cryptocurrencies present on the platform.

Andrea Ferrero, CEO and Co-Founder of Young Platform, said:

“Young Platform and Satispay are two Italian companies that share many points in common and we are confident that this integration will further simplify the life of our users. Our goal is to continue to offer our community new ways to access the cryptocurrency market: from today all this becomes even easier. “

Over the past few months, Young Platform has closed a € 3.5 million Series A round led by United Ventures, which was also attended by a pool of selected Italian and international investors and business angels, including Ithaca Investments, Luca Ascani as a scout by Accel, Max Ciociola and Pietro Invernizzi.

“Being the first crypto company to integrate Satispay is a source of great satisfaction for us“, declares Diego D’Aquilio, Young Platform Business Developer.”We are working to add more and more new features in the coming months that will allow our users to access Bitcoin and all the main cryptocurrencies: this integration with Satispay is just the starting point”, Concludes D’Aquilio.