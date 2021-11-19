News

from today, buying Bitcoin becomes even easier

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

From today all Young Platform users will have the opportunity to top up their wallet for free through Satispay to buy Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies in just a few clicks and instantly and for free.

Young Platform, the main Italian cryptocurrency exchange, integrates Satispay, the most important mobile payment system in Italy with over 2 million users, as a payment method within its platform.

From today, users will have a new method available to complement those already active: by bank transfer and credit card.

“Young Platform and Satispay are two Italian companies that share many points in common and we are confident that this integration will further simplify the life of our users. Our goal is to continue to offer our community new ways to enter the cryptocurrency market: from today all this becomes even easier “

Said Andrea Ferrero, CEO and Co-Founder of Young Platform. “Being the first crypto company to integrate Satispay is a source of great satisfaction for us”, says Diego D’Aquilio, Young Platform Business Developer.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mare of Easttown is the TV series with Kate Winslet: plot, cast and release date

September 25, 2021

The Rome Film Festival is reborn with international stars

4 weeks ago

Nastri d’Argento, Petra and Romulus series of the year

September 18, 2021

Bitcoin’s Taproot update will improve the network, but the price impact may be limited

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button