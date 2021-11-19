from today, buying Bitcoin becomes even easier

From today all Young Platform users will have the opportunity to top up their wallet for free through Satispay to buy Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies in just a few clicks and instantly and for free.

Young Platform, the main Italian cryptocurrency exchange, integrates Satispay, the most important mobile payment system in Italy with over 2 million users, as a payment method within its platform.

From today, users will have a new method available to complement those already active: by bank transfer and credit card.

“Young Platform and Satispay are two Italian companies that share many points in common and we are confident that this integration will further simplify the life of our users. Our goal is to continue to offer our community new ways to enter the cryptocurrency market: from today all this becomes even easier “

Said Andrea Ferrero, CEO and Co-Founder of Young Platform. “Being the first crypto company to integrate Satispay is a source of great satisfaction for us”, says Diego D’Aquilio, Young Platform Business Developer.