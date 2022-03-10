From today it is easier to visit hospitalized people

From Thursday 10 March it is possible to resume visiting people hospitalized in hospital wards (but not in wards reserved for coronavirus positive patients), without the health directors of individual hospitals being able to suspend visits. The possibility of carrying out visits to these departments had already been allowed starting from last August 6, but the health directorates had been left with the possibility of suspending them based on the evolution of the pandemic.

This was what had happened in many hospitals in December, when infections due to the omicron variant of the virus began to increase throughout Italy. In recent weeks, however, there has been a decrease in cases and hospitalizations in intensive care units, and for this reason it was decided to change the rule that regulates hospital visits.

During the conversion into law of the decree-law number 221 of December 24, 2021, which took place on February 18, 2022, a modification to article 7 was therefore inserted: it provides that access to visitors must be guaranteed for at least 45 minutes a day . On the other hand, minimum times are not guaranteed for social welfare residences (RSA).

Visits are allowed to both relatives and acquaintances of hospitalized people: you can access the wards by wearing an FFP2 mask and showing the Green Pass certifying that you have taken the booster dose of the vaccine.

For people who have completed the primary course of vaccination, but have not yet had the booster dose, and for those who have recovered from COVID-19, a certification attesting to the negative result of an antigen test or a molecular swab, performed in the previous 48 hours. Access is not allowed to those who only have the “basic” Green pass, which is obtained after testing negative for a coronavirus swab.

Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa spoke of the reopening of hospital visits as “a day to remember” for hospitalized patients and their families. “After two years, finally, another concrete signal of a return to normality, aware that the human warmth and affection of a family member are one of the best treatments for all those who in recent months have been forced to face pain and suffering in solitude “.