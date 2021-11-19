from today it will be easier to send them

From the Facebook group comes an important update concerning WhatsApp vocals, which will greatly facilitate sending.

To date, voice messages are one of the most used features in instant messaging applications; for this a lot of times Whatsapp has put its own developers to work to make it easier to manage them. It recently introduced the ability to speed up listening – a valuable upgrade in the case of very long vowels.

In addition, they also presented a new feature – still in an experimental phase – which will be able to transcribe vowels, in the event that the recipient is unable to listen to them. The revolution does not end here however, because in these hours WABetaInfo has shown users a feature that will also make it easier to send audio clips.

WhatsApp: Upgrading to vowels will make your life easier

It is undeniable that since their introduction on instant messaging platforms, voice messages we have revolutionized the way we think about apps themselves. Very often, in fact, it is impossible to write but one needs to respond promptly to the message received. However, it took years before the feature on WhatsApp was fine-tuned and it can be said that it still has some small flaws today.

Not by chance recently we thought of a way to make it easier to listen to audio clips; more and more often in fact, given the simplicity of the feature itself, users send rather long voice messages and this often put the recipients in difficulty. For this reason, it was decided to introduce a way to speed up listening, while the developers are also working to allow the audio to be played in the background.

However, in hindsight, the shot also needs to be adjusted as regards the sending of voice messages. In fact, sometimes it happens that you have to interrupt the audio and have to start over. In fact, to date it is not possible to pause the recording, but this is a detail that today WhatsApp has taken into consideration. As shown by WABetaInfo in fact, one of the next updates will make it possible to scare even the registration by the sender. The feature, currently being tested, will in fact have an additional icon, which will also allow you to pause the sending of the clip. A solution that will simplify the process, since it will no longer be necessary to delete the audio to record a new one.