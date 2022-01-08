from today stop at six, from 14 they become 27

Italo trains, from today stop at 6 services and from 14 January they will become 27. Following the trend of the infections, Italo communicates in a note, of the measures taken by the government to stem the pandemic situation and the consequent strong contraction in demand, Italo believes a reduction in daily services is necessary. The first suppressions will concern 6 services from today which will become 27 from 14 January (21 of which will be suppressed every day and a further 6 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays).

THE LETTER TO THE GOVERNMENT – A timely intervention by the government to deal with an “inevitable and further deterioration” due to the worsening of the epidemiological emergency and to avoid, in addition to the cuts in production levels already underway, “drastic measures that would have an impact on the service guaranteed to citizens and on the employment level “, is the appeal contained in a letter that Italo’s CEO, Giambattista La Rocca, sent to the government today.

“This renewed state of crisis opens up an uncertain and extremely precarious scenario for everyone which, inevitably, also has its effects on the High Speed ​​railway market which, as is well known, has been from the beginning one of the sectors most strongly impacted by pandemic emergency and the containment measures implemented and, at present, with the worsening of the epidemiological scenario, it has registered a new and significant contraction due to the reduction in demand from travelers. the current situation is such – La Rocca warns – that an inevitable and further deterioration is foreseen which will have effects comparable to those already suffered on the occasion of the first national lockdown, with the aggravating circumstance that the reference sector is today already strongly bent by the previous ones and serious economic repercussions of the epidemiological emergency that has been affecting our country for two years now “.

For this reason, to “safeguard the business and employment continuity of the railway companies on the market, it is absolutely necessary to promptly intervene by the Government aimed at approving economic support measures such as the discount on the infrastructure access fee (so-called toll) and the disbursement of compensation funds for the damage suffered “, indicates the CEO.