from today the films of Nolan, Burton and Schumacher are available in streaming on Prime Video

Good news for Batman fans: starting today, 1 September 2021, most of the films dedicated to the DC hero made so far will be available in streaming on the Prime Video platform. Only Zack Snyder’s films are absent from the list.

Specifically, the films that will be added to the Prime catalog will be:

Batman

1989 film directed by Tim Burton that sees Michael Keaton as the hero in an intense confrontation with one of the best transpositions of Joker, played in the film by Jack Nicholson.

Batman – The Return

Direct sequel to the film released in 1992 and directed again by Tim Burton in this new chapter Bruce Wayne will have to face The Penguin, Two-Face and Catwoman played respectively by Danny DeVito, Christopher Walken and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Batman Forever

1995 film directed by Joel Schumacher with Val Klimer as the hero who this time will have to do with Edward Nigma, the supervillain known as the Riddler.

Batman & Robin

1997 film that caused a lot of discussion. Schumacher returns to directing and playing the bat this time we will find George Clooney. Among the villains of the film we find Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman in the role of Poison Ivy.

Batman Begins

First chapter of the trilogy with which Christopher Nolan relaunched the DC character. In the role of Batman we find Christian Bale and, alongside him in the cast, Morgan Freeman, Katie Holmes, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson and Gary Oldman.

The dark Knight

2018 film that represents one of the best ever made so far. The main villain of the film is Joker, masterfully played by the late Heath Ledger.

The Dark Knight – The Return

Last chapter made by Nolan, represents the worthy closure of this narrative arc. In this film the main villain is Bane, played by Tom Hardy who is currently struggling with the new chapter of Venom.

The arrival of the films on the well-known streaming platform comes in the vicinity of the Batman Day, a day that celebrates one of the most famous heroes in the world. The event dedicated to the Caped Crusader this year is scheduled for September 18th.

In addition, new information continues to arrive regarding the new Batman film arriving in 2022 and completely disconnected from the previous ones: According to the latest rumors, the film that sees Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne should be raw, intense and emotional like never before. .

Source: Badtaste