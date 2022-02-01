From today the Green pass is valid for 9 months for travel – Europe

BRUSSELS – The new EU rules on the validity of the Green pass for travel to Europe come into force today agreed between the heads of state and government last December. The certificates will have a validity period of 9 months (270 days) from the completion of the primary vaccination course.

“Member States should not provide for a different acceptance period for travel within the European Union”, highlights the Commission, stating that the standard period of 9 months starts from the second dose while the validity of the pass after the booster has not been established. The rules apply only to vaccination certificates used to travel to the EU. “Member States may apply different rules when using the Green pass in a national context, but they are encouraged to align themselves with the acceptance period set at EU level”, underlines Brussels.

The new coding system for booster dosesBoosters will be indicated as 3/3 for a booster dose following a 2-dose primary vaccination (with AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech) and 2/1 for a booster dose following a single-dose vaccination (Johnson & Johnson ) or a dose administered to a person cured of Covid.