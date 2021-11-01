from today the new procedures. Here are all the changes decided at the Madonna del Soccorso hospital

SAN BENEDETTO – The new organization of Emergency Medicine (Murg) starts today at the Madonna del Soccorso. As required by a circular, signed by the medical director Giancarlo Viviani, the short day observation is activated while in the night patients will be transferred to the reference departments. Revisitation through which the closure of the Murg at night was avoided, but the problem of the lack of doctors and on November 15, as announced by the Region, reinforcements should arrive.

13 beds will remain available at the Emergency Medicine for pathologies that can be managed in brief intensive observation with assistance from the medical and nursing staff of the emergency room and the Murg. In addition, for hospitalization activities, the Medicine, Cardiology and Surgery departments will be supported. Any hospitalizations, during the night hours, ranging from 20 to 8, will be carried out by the other departments who will have to provide daily beds to the emergency room both on weekdays and holidays. For urgent hospitalization and in case of saturation of ordinary beds, support will be provided at the Murg. In this circumstance the doctor on call will activate the on-call doctor of the afferent branch or the cardiologist on duty.

Therefore medical assistance falls on the medical staff of the ward where the patient is hospitalized, while nursing assistance is paid by the staff of the Murg. In addition, patients placed in additional beds at the Murg will be able to stay from 24 to 48 hours and will have to be reabsorbed in the hospital wards in a short time. All this reorganization is also to the detriment of Covid patients who will no longer be able to be hospitalized at the Murg semi-intensive.

Measures that were taken following the organic shortage of medical staff to cover shifts at the Murg, where 3 doctors are usually on duty 24 hours a day given the reduction of a night medical shift and the presence in the entire operating unit of 3 doctors in the morning shift, 3 for the afternoon and 2 for the night given the experience of the Ascoli emergency room and taking into account that in the winter months the use of the emergency room in San Benedetto is reduced compared to the summer period under a level of 2 thousand users per month.

To the problem of the Murg is added that of the magnetic resonance that has been out of use for weeks now and does not seem destined to return to service soon. This means transferring dozens of patients every day to the Mazzoni in Ascoli to undergo examinations, or diverting them to private clinics, with inconvenience for other facilities as well as for the users themselves.





