From today the threshold for cash payments changes, it drops to one thousand euros

From today, January 1st, the theshold of the cash payment. In fact, the limit goes from € 1,999.99 to € 999.99 for any transfer of money between natural or legal persons. So this means that not only the purchase of a good or the service of a professional but also a donation or a loan to a child for an amount of at least 1,000 euro must be justified and made with a traceable type of payment, such as a bank transfer. The new threshold of cash payments must be respected not only by the payer but also by the recipient of the money: both can be punished if the limit of 999.99 euros is exceeded.

The cash squeeze also affects merchants who, from today, will have to accept debit and credit cards for any expense. Therefore it will no longer be enough to comply with the obligation to have the Pos: those who do not use it will pay a fine proportionate to the value of the denied transaction. Until now there was the obligation to have it, but not the fine for those who did not want to use it. The retailer or professional who does not have a Pos or does not use it will therefore be punished with an administrative fine of 30 euros plus 4% of the value of the rejected transaction. To give some examples: those who do not accept to cash in a 1 euro coffee with an ATM, will pay a fine of 30.04 euros for each denied transaction, while those who refuse the electronic payment for a 25 euro meal will receive a fine of 31 euros. euro, and so on.

And today a research on the use of the cashless in Italy: in 2021 digital transactions increased by 70% and the average receipt became smaller and smaller, reaching thresholds of less than 5 euros. According to an analysis by the SumUp Observatory, introducing new payment technologies (47%), digitizing their business (40%), modifying their product catalog (30%) are in fact the main changes that have brought about Italian exhibitors between 2020 and 2021 to react to restrictions and new consumer habits following the pandemic. According to analysts in the sector of digital payments and innovative cashless solutions, the value of the average cashless transaction of merchants has grown in the last year by 43.6% compared to 2020 and, comparing 2021 with 2019, an increase of 53 is observed. , 3%. The trend is also confirmed by the average number of transactions per merchant: comparing 2021 with 2020, the growth is 69.1%, which rises to 99.3% compared to 2019. A more important cashless growth during the he year, both as regards the average transaction and the number of transactions, were the merchants linked to the world beauty and barber (+ 46.4% per average transaction compared to 2020; + 61.3% for number of transactions compared to 2020), artisans (+ 41.9%; 68.8%) and traders in the Food & Grocery sector (+16, 8%; 36.3%). These are flanked by doctors, specialists and healthcare professionals who are becoming increasingly digital with + 61.7% growth in cashless turnover and + 64.7% in the number of transactions recorded in 2021 compared to 2020.

At the level geographical, in first place among the cashless provinces of 2021 stands Cagliari, which shares the podium with another Sardinian, Sassari, and with Naples. By analyzing the most interesting cashless growth in 2021 from the point of view of the average transaction per merchant, the research rewards Cremona (+ 80%); Savona follows, with an increase of 65.5%, while Milan is positioned in the top 10 with a growth of 57%. In the top 5 there is also Bologna, with a growth of 90.9%. The “small payments”. According to SumUp’s analysis, digital transactions for small payments are becoming increasingly popular. In particular, transactions of less than 5 euros recorded a significant growth of 67% in 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, receipts between 6 and 10 euros increased by 22%, while those between 10 and 50 euros decreased by 3%. Nationally, the average receipt has actually settled at € 43.7, down by 15% compared to 2020 when it was € 51.4.

“In the last two years the habits of both merchants and consumers have changed: on both sides, digital payments are increasingly appreciated for reasons related to security and convenience” explains Umberto Zola, Country Growth Lead Italy at SumUp. “The incentives put in place by the government, such as the State Cashback in the first half and the new tax credit now, have certainly given a boost to the digitization of payments,” adds Zola. Looking ahead to 2022, more than half of merchants expect their business to grow, while a third expressed concern about new restrictions or measures that could impact sales. Anyway, the 25% is planning to further digitize its business, finally indicate analysts from the SumUp Observatory.