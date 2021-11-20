From today, the withdrawal from the ATM is without a card: the Italian Post Office surprises everyone

Poste Italiane enters the future and introduces a new way of viewing connections with users.

What happens if we have to arrive at the ATM and we suddenly realize that our ATM card has remained at home or who knows where? Simple, we can no longer withdraw cash, we run out of money and unable to carry out, perhaps, those commissions that at that moment were urgent for us. The new move by Poste Italiane, in trend with what is now in force in the financial market, especially in terms of the adoption of new and effective technologies will help many customers.

Italian post, in fact, it is launching the new cardless service that will allow all its customers, holders of current or prepaid accounts to withdraw cash, in fact, without the need to have with them the ATM card. What, on the other hand, to complete this type of operation will be absolutely essential is our smartphone. With it, in fact by accessing the Bancoposta apps o Postepay we could interact directly with the enabled ATM counter and then carry out the required operations.

ATM withdrawals are paperless: the new Italian Post Office service

The old withdrawal method is now a thing of the past, no longer in line with what somehow represents the innovative trend of the technological path in the specific sector. We are talking about incredible possibilities launched by the market of new technologies and new services. With these perspectives and presuppositions it is not possible, today, to escape from what are certain logics. So even in payments have to take place in cardless version, from the smartphone by accessing an app and interacting with it and the ATM indirectly.

The need to offer to its customers a service worthy of the time we live in, which takes advantage of every logic and every progress to make sure that some services can travel on the same wave line of the technological process. Enter the app, scan the QR Code on the ATM screen after typing the number 9 thanks to the command requested in the app “Cardless withdrawal”. Once this is done, everything starts from our smartphone, the selection of the amount to be withdrawn will be launched from there, and the game will be done in a few minutes. In short, Poste Italiane launches a brand new technology at the service of all its customers, respecting a path which has always placed the company in the first places in terms of technological innovation.