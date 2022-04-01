from today they could cost a lot more

Risk of substantial price increasesfrom April 1st, for surgical masks and Ffp2 And tampons in the pharmacy. The end of the state of emergency also decrees the stop of the rules for the controlled costs of these devices. News that, if extensions are not implemented in a very short time, could weigh heavily on the pockets of Italians, who in any case will have to continue to wear protections and take tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19.

Federfarma, the association of proprietary pharmacists, in a recent circular to the provincial and regional associations, summarizes the new scenario. With regard to surgical masks, for example, we read in the circular viewed by Adnkronos Health, “it must be considered that the ordinance 11/2020 published on the GU 108/2002 issued by Commissioner Arcuri about the imposition of the price calmierated to 0, 50 euros net of VAT for surgical masks, is no longer applicable as of April 1, 2022 “.

It is then recalled that the exceptions for the sale of some products will also expire. “Surgical masks whose labeling is not in Italian but in another language used in the European Union will no longer be sold from 1 April 2022,” explains the circular. In addition, “surgical masks with labeling in Italian but authorized by derogation from the provisions in force by the Higher Institute of Health, can be sold until May 31, 2022”.

The circular then recalls that “the controlled price of the Ffp2 protective devices was established at € 0.75 including VAT for each device in the Memorandum of Understanding of January 3, 2022, the validity of which is explicitly provided for until March 31, 2022”, also in this case the authorizations for products not labeled in Italian and authorized in derogation will no longer be applicable. Therefore, from 1 April, the Federfarma circular reads, “the retail price of these devices is free even for those pharmacies that have voluntarily signed up to the protocol”.

Also from tomorrow, “the effectiveness of the memorandum of understanding between the Minister of Health, the extraordinary commissioner for the epidemiological emergency Covid-19, Federfarma, Assofarm and Farmacieunite, and the reference legislation that made controlled prices mandatory and established method of execution of the swabs “. However, if equipped with suitable spaces from a sanitary point of view, pharmacies will be able to continue “to administer tests aimed at detecting the presence of IgG and IgM antibodies and rapid antigenic swabs for the detection of Sars-Cov-2 antigen”.

Furthermore, “the reference legislation that authorizes the pharmacy to upload data on specific platforms in order to issue the Green pass even after a quick antigenic swab” remains in force. According to Federfarma, the Ministry of Health is evaluating the opportunity to extend some provisions of the memorandum of understanding even after 31 March, in relation to the procedures for carrying out tampons in pharmacies.





