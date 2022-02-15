From today we have the John Wick video game we dreamed of

Finally, all fans of the John Wick saga can have in their hands the sliding piccaduro they have always dreamed of.

We live in a very particular historical moment, in which the hybridizations between various mediums continue to give life to something unique and spectacular. In particular, the videogame medium is increasingly influencing and being influenced by that of films and TV series. And if it is true that very often the result is far from memorable, think about Marvel’s Avengersother times it works very well, staying on the subject think of the latest Spider-Man.

Well many, between the various IPs and sagas which is dotted with both the universe of video games and that of cinema, they dream of a video game John Wick. The noble assassin who has against the whole world and who has had extraordinary success thanks to the films with the beloved Keanu Reeves, has already had a videogame transposition. Let’s talk about John Wick Hex, an isometric tactician who had mixed responses. Contrary to what the next Warzone 2 will have.

Finally comes the John Wick game we dreamed of

But what we love most about this film series is action, continuous, violent, physical combat which continually sees the exiled killer survive and seek revenge throughout the film. Some scenes are absolutely iconic, such as the fight in the library, or the one in the dusty halls of a veritable armory of swords, daggers and throwing weapons of all kinds.

Read also -> Playstation censors new game, official postponement: the scene ends online – VIDEO

Well if that’s the aspect that most attracts you about John Wick, now you can somehow have a video game that tends in that direction thanks to a game released on PS4, PS5 And PC. Let’s talk about IT WAS, a scrolling fighting game characterized by an incredible fluidity, very particular animations and a spectacular kung-fu. Well through a mod, it is now possible to replace the skin of the protagonist or the protagonist of the adventure with that of John Wick. Below is the video of what we can define the John Wick video game we have always dreamed of. Waiting for the official one.

Read also -> New Metal Slug Awakening arrives on PS4 and PS5, the gameplay – VIDEO