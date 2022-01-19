from today you can also pay with PayPal

Important news for I: the update that introduces official support for a PayPal as a payment method. The PagoPA team working on the application thus adds an unprecedented feature that has been loudly demanded by users for a long time.

PayPal on IO: now you can, just update the app

To make it known is a warning that is shown as soon as the app opens. If it does not happen, simply force the update through the Android (Play Store) and iOS (App Store) stores. All that needs to be done for link your account of PayPal to IO is to go to the section Wallet, press the button + Add displayed at the top right, select the item Payment method and finally follow the instructions shown on the display.

The user is asked to confirm Paytipper (from Enel X) as a manager for the use of the PayPal account in the application, then enter your login credentials.

Being able to count on this new option can be useful especially for those who still have little confidence and familiarity with credit cards, debit cards or other applications supported up to now. It is also convenient for carrying out transactions with large numbers, considering the possibility offered by PayPal to draw funds directly from the bank account.

We are very proud of this collaboration with PayTipper and PagoPA SpA; the last two years have brought a huge change for Italians, who have adopted digital tools not only for online purchases, but also for the most common payments such as bills and other public services. Through the availability of PayPal on the IO app, we will contribute to accelerate the road to digitization and to make the most common payments simpler, faster and safer. Maria Teresa Minotti, Managing Director, PayPal Italy

Thus continues the evolution path of IO, a project in constant development as repeatedly pointed out by PagoPA itself. One of the next steps foreseen by the official roadmap is the one that foresees the debut of the Web version. In this way, all services will also be made accessible from any desktop browser, relieving users of the obligation of having to download and install the mobile application. The debut had been planned by 2021. The year just left behind was certainly not easy, with the inclusion of the Green Pass and the adjustments made in the run-up to the State Cashback program, which made it postpone to a later date.