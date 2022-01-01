From today you can ski only with insurance, helmet up to 18 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

Compulsory third party liability insurance for skiers, protective helmet up to 18 years of age, ban on skiing in a state of intoxication, slopes at least 20 meters wide. From today, January 1st, the new national legislation (Legislative Decree 40/2021) which regulates safety for winter sports will come into force. In Trentino Alto Adige, the slopes have been classified and marked with colored poles corresponding to the level of difficulty with mapping to be carried out by the Province of Trento at the request of the plant managers.

“It is a good law that protects those who practice winter sports – says Flavio Roda, president of the Italian winter sports federation of Trentino -. The imperative is more safety on the slopes. It would not have been wrong to extend the rule to the training slopes as well. In the meantime, the first step has been taken “.

Managers in favor of security tightening

Andy Varallo, president of Dolomiti Superski, the largest ski destination in the world, located between the provinces of Trento, Bolzano and Belluno, also supports the new legislation that aims to increase the safety of those who practice various winter sports in Italy. The raising of the obligation to wear a helmet to 18, he explains, “is certainly a step in the right direction, even if by now the absolute majority of skiers of all ages make regular use of head protection”.

The obligation to wear an approved helmet is valid for alpine skiing, snowboarding, freestyle, telemark and sledding. Those who practice winter sports must also have a third party liability insurance policy. Most of the policies of this type, including family ones, provide specific coverage for alpine skiing. In any case, it is advisable to check with your insurance company that this is indeed the case. The ski area managers are obliged to propose the stipulation of these insurance contracts when the ski passes are sold. It will be the responsibility of the competent authorities to carry out checks on the possession of the relevant policy, especially in the event of accidents on the track.

Check on who’s skiing drunk

It is forbidden to ski or practice winter sports while intoxicated as a result of the use of alcoholic beverages and toxicological substances. “In addition to being at the center of the law, I believe that above all this aspect is primarily a question of responsibility, respect and common sense that should be the norm for everyone”, said the president of Dolomiti Superski.