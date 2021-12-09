From today you can win 5000 euros playing Fortnite: here’s how

It is possible to win 5,000 euros in a tournament on Fortnite. Epic Games has kicked off the initiative, let’s see how to participate

A very very special novelty for Fortnite and that makes many users and gamers roll their eyes. We expected a very important and radical change within the Epic games video game. However, we weren’t really thinking of asuch initiative. By now the end so promised has come and we are beginning to discover the unprecedented world brought thanks to the advent of the third Chapter on the craziest island in the world.

Fortnite season 1, in fact, brought us several particular situations that we had certainly not seen before. But in addition to this, something truly unthinkable also appears. The initiative by the company takes the name of 2WATCH School League, and provides for the involvement of students over the age of 16.

There is € 5000 up for grabs in the Fortnite tournament

This is certainly not the first action taken by the company of this type. In fact, we remember some time ago University League powered by Tim. To follow every little detail of this new Epic Games initiative, you need to connect to 2WATCH Twitch and TikTok links. All in live streaming.

To make you understand the level of importance of the event, there will be nothing less than gods to do the commentary great faces of live streaming.

VAPM – Alex and Eros Rossi

Piazz – Andrea Piazzese

Return – Manuel Grassi

Federicas – Federica Benedettis

2WATCH It is a start-up that gave away a rich prize pool for those who manage to dominate the competition. The appointment will start on December 20 and then continue until next year. The players who manage to take home the victory will have access to a very rich prize pool. We are talking about ben € 5000.

Read also -> Horizon Forbidden West, Playstation announces that it has revolutionized AI

Read also -> Fortnite Chapter 3, all the news of Season 1

The whole thing can then be spent in a scholarship for the University, to buy school material or real ones training courses. Furthermore, the students attending the event will be able to rely on the tips and techniques that they will be able to see from the Battle Royale proplayers during the training sessions before the tournament.