from ‘Tokyo Vice’ to ‘The city is ours’

In April we will have to do good time management if we want to keep up with all the series that come. Fortunately, we will have days off at Easter, because in addition to the premieres, they also return Barry, Russian Doll, Better Call Saul and Ozarks with its long-awaited new seasons.

Among the novelties that we will see this month on streaming platforms, we will be able to enjoy actresses like Nicole KidmanMichelle PfeifferGillian Anderson or Julia Roberts; and behind the scenes, of directors like Michael Mann or the narrative talent of David Simonthe creator of TheWire. These are the seven series to keep track of in the coming weeks.

‘Tokyo Vice’ (HBO Max)



‘Tokyo Vice’ | OV Trailer | hbo max



Release date: April 7

Freely inspired by the homonymous memoir by American journalist Jake Adelstein, in which he recounts his experience working for 12 years as a crime reporter in Tokyo and the media’s relationship with the Metropolitan Police. This drama portrays the protagonist’s descent into the underworld of the Japanese capital in the late 1990s, where nothing and no one is really what it seems.

Ansel Elgort (West Side Story) and Ken Watanabe lead the cast of this series shot on location in Tokyo, which had Michael Mann Behind the scenes of the first episode. Tony Award-winning playwright, JT Rogersis responsible for the adaptation of the ten episodes of the series.

‘Elite’ S5 (Netflix)





Release date: April 8

After saying goodbye to some of its protagonists, the Las Encinas institute reopens its doors for us and welcomes welcome to new characters, that they will have to face the shocking outcome left by the great New Year’s Eve party that was held at the end of the previous season.

Among the news confirmed for are Valentina Zenerewhom we saw in the last season of the wire girlsand Andre Lamoglia (jackasses). Both will be students and come to fill the void left by Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) and Omar Ayuso (Omar).

‘Roar’ (Apple TV+)





Release date: April 15

Episodic anthology created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (GLOW) from the book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. The episodes star actresses such as Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Issa Rae and Fivel Stewart; accompanied by actors including Justin Kirk, Hugh Dancy, Jake Johnson or Alfred Molina.

The season intertwines eight feminist fables with the tone of black humor and magical realism that take unexpected approaches to topics such as gender roles, autonomy and identity, through surprising titles like The woman who ate photographySW The woman who solved her own murder.

‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ (Disney+)



‘The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ | Miniseries | Disney+



Release date: April 20th

Miniseries based on ABC Audio’s eponymous podcast, a chronicle that chronicled the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, a technology company that claimed to be able to accurately detect everything from cancer to diabetes from a tiny drop of blood.

Theranos came to be valued at more than 8,000 million euros and specialized circles, investors and prestigious media crowned its young founder as the new Steve Jobs. In the series, created by Liz Merwether (New Girl, No Strings Attached), amanda seyfried She is in charge of interpreting Holmes, and she is joined in the cast by Laurie Metcalf, Stephen Fry, Alan Ruck and Naveen Andrews.

‘Gaslit’ (Starzplay)





Release date: April 24

Uncovered in the 1970s, Watergate was the corruption case that ended President Richard Nixon’s term. In this political thriller, the story of one of the most well-known political scandals will be addressed. from a new perspective: that of Martha Mitchella woman who played a fundamental role in this historical chapter.

Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, wife of John Mitchell (Sean Penn), Nixon campaign manager and attorney general. She was the first Watergate whistleblower, the person who raised the alarm about Nixon’s involvement. This made her the victim of an orchestrated and ruthless campaign of smear and psychological abuse by the White House and her own husband.

‘The city is ours’ (HBO Max)



‘The city is ours’ | Teaser | hbo max



Release date: April 26

Based on the book of the same name by Justin Fenton, a journalist for the Baltimore Sun, The city is our recounts the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Weapons Tracking Task Force.

A case that shows the corruption and moral collapse suffered in the city by drug prohibition policies and mass arrests, with which David Simon, the creator of TheWirereturns to its origins and to the city in which he has set his magnum opus, The Corner and Homicide. Next to him, George Pelecanos returns, his usual collaborator.

‘The First Lady’ (Movistar Plus+)





Release date: 28th of April

In the history of the United States, many decisions have been made in the West Wing of the White House in which the wives of those presidents, the first ladies, have played a very important role that is unknown to public opinion. The First Lady It will allow us to look behind the curtain to show us the lives of these charismatic and complex women.

In the first season we will meet Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pffeifer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), whom we will follow from their youth until they became political figures.

