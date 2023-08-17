From Tom Cruise to Jennifer Aniston: According to AI, celebrities will be more like ordinary people

Generative artificial intelligence is capable of solving almost all types of user requests. For example, Thundercats, a recreation of The Simpsons and you can even imagine the inhabitants of each planet in the solar system. In this regard, artist Hydrell Diao asked AI to imagine Hollywood’s top entertainers as ordinary people.

Soon after, he uploaded the results to his Instagram account and there we saw celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian.

Scarlett Johansson

Jennifer Aniston

In the pictures we can see how the actors don’t have professional make-up and hair styling, don’t wear expensive designer suits, and don’t have the perfect figures they usually show on the red carpet.



Meanwhile, the results show more realistic images of actors and singers.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian

Other Celebrities:



Tom Cruise – Rihanna – Jennifer Lopez