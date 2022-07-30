Entertainment
From Tom Cruise’s trip to Sienna Miller’s fun sunny day: celebrities in one click
In addition, the Beckhams spend their vacations aboard a yacht in Positano and Kylie Jenner went out to dinner with friends
What will the grand finale of El Hotel de los Famosos be like: three duels and the possibility of losing a million pesos
Camila Homs spoke after the possibility of Rodrigo De Paul missing the World Cup in Qatar
The story of Nahuel, the biker who helped Paula Chaves: he is 18 years old, unemployed and dreams of being a mechanic
Lali Espósito committed an outburst for having to eliminate a participant from her team in La Voz Argentina
Niurka Marcos declared herself an enemy of Gustavo Adolfo Infante for being close to Cynthia Klitbo
The vedette commented that the driver is not to the liking of Juan Vidal, her new partner, so she would defend her lover
This will be the birthday of Sol, the daughter of Karina La Princesita and El Polaco
The daughter of the singers will celebrate today in La Plata, in what would be an ecological party, with disposable tableware and without exchanges
These are the 10 favorite podcasts of Spotify Argentina this day
With streaming platforms, such as Spotify, the podcast is experiencing a new boom in popularity
Top 10 favorite podcasts today from Apple Argentina
With streaming platforms, such as Apple, the podcast is experiencing a new boom in popularity
Model, influencer and girlfriend with a soccer player: who is Aldana Masset, the new singer of Agapornis
The 23-year-old is the band’s new vocalist and will replace Melina Lezcano, who held that role until a month ago.
