From Tom Cruise’s trip to Sienna Miller’s fun sunny day: celebrities in one click

Tom Cruise is photographed enjoying London’s heat wave while flying in his helicopter (Photos: The Grosby Group)



Sienna Miller was spotted splashing around with boyfriend Oli Green while on vacation in France

Accompanied by her sisters Kim and Khloe, Kylie Jenner steps out for dinner in a short satin dress and white heels in Santa Monica



Former English soccer player David Beckham shows off his ripped abs as he relaxes with his wife Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper and son Cruz (who was with his girlfriend) on a yacht in Positano

Cazzu attends an event prior to the ‘Premios Juventud’, but first I cross the street to buy cigarettes. The Argentine rapper wears a set of black skeleton pants, a jacket of the same color and a white crop top

Bella Hadid shows off her style as she leaves an office building in New York City. Hadid, 25, wore a black sweater, matching pants and white shoes

Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot take a skateboard ride in Rome

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire stroll through the streets of Saint-Tropez during their trip with friends

Katie Holmes is promoting her new project Alone Together, her second film as director. The story takes place during the pandemic lockdown in New York City and Katie said she wrote it during the months of lockdown

Angelina Jolie leaves the Vatican Museums with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt after a guided tour (Photo: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

What will the grand finale of El Hotel de los Famosos be like: three duels and the possibility of losing a million pesos

Camila Homs spoke after the possibility of Rodrigo De Paul missing the World Cup in Qatar

The story of Nahuel, the biker who helped Paula Chaves: he is 18 years old, unemployed and dreams of being a mechanic

Lali Espósito committed an outburst for having to eliminate a participant from her team in La Voz Argentina