from Tom & Jerry to Godzilla vs. Kong

A mammoth month looms up Sky Cinema in September 2021, not so much for the amount of premieres but for the arrival of the blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, where the two mythical and gigantic characters are ready to give it a blessing in a spectacular film aimed at the general public.

Then come the adventures, in a mix between classic cartoon and live-action, of two other iconic figures of our imagination such as Tom & Jerry, who for the occasion share the set of the human Chloë Grace Moretz and in the Italian dubbing they have exceptional voices.

Our third pick for the usual Top 3’s most anticipated titles is The Minamata case, where a Johnny Depp lately struggling with the legal problems that we all know plays the role of photojournalist W. Eugene Smith in a biographical film of great interest.

For all the other releases of the month you can consult the usual overview at the bottom, enjoy!

Tom & Jerry – September 3rd

The two iconic rivals protagonists of this unprecedented adventure, embellished with a cameo by Paolo Bonolis and the vocal participation of Luca Laurenti, will also compete again on DVD and Blu-Ray.

With a blend of classic and live action animation, the adventure of Tom and Jerry represents a new horizon for these iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable, work together to save the day. Portrayed by Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale, Lil Rel Howery and Ken Jeong, the legendary actor of Hangover, the film is written by Kevin Costello and is based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

The film was promoted, albeit without enthusiasm, by our editorial staff, as you can read in the relative review.

Godzilla vs. Kong – September 6

The highly anticipated face-off between two icons in an epic adventure: Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard.

Two legends collide in Godzilla vs Kong: these mythical adversaries will face each other in an unprecedented spectacular battle, with the fate of the world in the balance.

Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom the beast has formed a strong and unique bond. But they will unexpectedly find themselves on the path of an enraged Godzilla, wreaking havoc across the planet.

The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by invisible forces, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgaard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir and was highly appreciated by the editors of Everyeye, here you can read what we think.

The Minamata case – September 17

The new film by Andrew Levitas that tells the story of photographer W. Eugene Smith, played by Johnny Depp.

Minamata tells the true story of photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, famous for his important reports on the Second World War.

Smith moved to the fishing village called Minamata with his wife, Aileen Mioko Smith in 1971, remaining there until 1973. The goal of the photojournalist was to make a report on the so-called Minamata disease, caused by the spill of mercury in the aquifers of the chemical company Chisso.

In 1972 Smith was attacked by company employees near Tokyo, causing irreversible damage to one eye. Thanks to his wife’s work while recovering, Smith was able to complete the investigative report.

Here you can see the trailer for the film, which we all look forward to despite the recent overseas controversy involving the popular actor.

Output overview

September 1 – The godfather of the mafia: Sergio Castellitto in a thriller that enters the fabric of the Canadian mafia.

The young heir of the Gamache, a dynasty of tailors who have been dressing the Paternò clan for generations, wants to earn the trust of the boss, but ends up “severing” the relations between the two families.

2 September – Racetime – Everyone on the track: Animation sequel of Snowballs. Together with friend Frankie, Sophie must build a new sled in time to win the race against the trickster Zac.

September 4 – The scent of wild grass: Directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter for Bewitched by the moon, a passionate love story with Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Christopher Walken. Ireland: love between two young people is hindered by the rivalry between their respective families, landowners.

September 5 – Mother: Marta Nieto, awarded in Venice, in the touching film by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. A woman forms a special friendship with a boy who reminds her of her son who passed away ten years ago.

September 7 – The Last Vermeer: Guy Pearce and Claes Bang in a biopic produced by Ridley Scott. At the end of World War II, a former Dutch Resistance officer investigates Han van Meegeren, the enigmatic art gallery owner accused of selling a Jan Vermeer painting to the Nazis.

September 8 – Life in a Year – One more year: Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith in a teen drama starring Cuba Gooding Jr.

Daryn discovers that his girlfriend Isabelle is dying and decides to give her a year full of experiences and adventures.

September 9 – Sniper – The end of the killer: Chad Michael Collins and Tom Berenger in the eighth action chapter dedicated to shooters with infallible aim. A US special forces sniper is accused of murder and runs away. On his heels: the CIA, a gang of Russian mercenaries and a Yakuza killer.

September 10 – Lassie comes home: Adventurous reboot of the 1943 film, which brings the most famous dog in cinema back to the screen. Ended up in a family that does not hesitate to mistreat him, Lassie manages to escape and faces many dangers in order to be reunited with his loyal master Florian.

September 11 – Worth – The pact: Legal-drama starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci, focusing on the victims of 9/11 and the court case filed by relatives.

September 12 – Le dindon – The turkey: Dany Boon in an ensemble comedy about infidelity. Edouard falls in love with his friend’s wife. The situation becomes complicated with the entry on the scene of another suitor and a former flame.

September 14 – Tides: German science fiction film directed by Tim Fehlbaum and starring Nora Arnezeder, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Iain Glen, Sope Dirisu, Joel Basman.

September 15 – The ritual of the witches: Zoe Lister-Jones approaches a cult of the 90s and creates a version of it that is the daughter of modern teen drama and the #MeToo era.

September 16 – Yalda: Drama, second feature by Iranian Massoud Bakhshi.

September 18 – Synchronic: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in a hallucinating fantasy thriller. New Orleans: a synthetic drug leads its users into a frightening nightmare. A paramedic decides to experiment with the substance on himself, ending up wandering in a totally altered reality.

September 22 – Dream Horse: Toni Collette in a biographical comedy about the world of horse riding. Wales: A cashier convinces villagers to invest money in breeding a thoroughbred, with the aim of getting him to participate in a prestigious horse show, the Welsh Grand National.

23 September – Le gendre de ma vie – AAA son-in-law wanted: French comedy directed by François Desagnat, starring Kad Merad, Pauline Etienne, Julie Gayet, François Deblock.

September 24 – Oslo: Drama film directed by Bartlett Sher, based on the play of the same name by JT Rogers.

September 25 – The Russian lover: Romantic drama directed by Danielle Arbid.

September 26 – Locked Down: Romantic comedy directed by Doug Liman, starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

September 28 – Me, him, her and the donkey: Sentimental comedy directed by Caroline Vignal, starring Laure Calamy and Benjamin Lavernhe.

September 29 – Debt Collector: Sequel action directed by Jesse V. Johnson, starring Scott Adkins, Louis Mandylor, Vladimir Kulich, Marina Sirtis.