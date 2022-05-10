From tomorrow free cardiological visits on the Facsal and “card” of the heart

After the great success of the previous editions, the extraordinary National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign “Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2022”, part of the broader “National Cardiovascular Prevention Project Banca del Cuore”, restarts by popular demand in Italy. Piacenza will host the Prevention Truck from 11 to 13 May. The initiative is promoted by the “Foundation for your heart” of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists, with the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the National Department of Civil Protection, Rai-Social Responsibility and Federsanità-ANCI.

“Over the past two years, Covid-19 has taught us that this virus can be fought, but not yet eradicated, and even when fought it can leave important effects on the heart especially of heart disease patients, who unfortunately have paid the greatest contribution, but also in who did not suffer from cardiovascular problems ”- explain the organizers.

INITIATIVE IN PIACENZA – From Wednesday 11 May to Friday 13 May, from 9 to 19 a “Jumbo Truck”, specially set up, will stop for three days on the Public Passeggio to offer all citizens the opportunity to undergo a complete and free cardiological screening which includes:

· Cardiovascular prevention screening including electrocardiographic examination and arrhythmic screening;

· Print of the electrocardiogram with all the blood pressure and anamnestic values ​​present on BancomHeart;

Metabolic screening with the (extemporaneous) detection of 9 metabolic parameters with a single drop of blood: Total Cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL Cholesterol, HDL / LDL Cholesterol Ratio, LDL Cholesterol, Non HDL Cholesterol, Fast Glycemia, Glycated Hemoglobin and Uricemia;

· Printing of the glycidic, lipid, uricemic profile and of one’s cardiovascular risk;

· Delivery of the kit of 19 cardiovascular prevention brochures made by the Foundation for your heart;

· Release of the active BancomHeart card.

Furthermore, during the stay of the Truck, discussions and meetings will be held on the theme of cardiovascular disease prevention for clinicians. To perform the free screening it will be possible to access the Jumbo Truck with FFP2 mask and green pass.

DELIVERY OF BANCOMHEART – Thanks to the Banca del Cuore Project, conceived by Michele Gulizia president of the Foundation for Your Heart and creator of the National Cardiovascular Prevention Project Banca del Cuore and coordinated by the Foundation for Your Heart, all citizens who will join the Truck will be given a personal BancomHeart, a unique card in the world that allows 24-hour access to their electrocardiogram, blood pressure values, and pathologies suffered , the therapies taken, the lifestyles practiced and all the cardiological and laboratory tests performed. All data will thus be stored in a virtual “safe” which allows, through a secret password known only by the user, to connect from Italy and / or abroad to the “Banca del Cuore” to consult or download one’s own clinical data whenever desired, or make them available to your own doctor or to an emergency room in the event of a health emergency.

Gulizia explains: “Banca del Cuore is the largest” National Cardiovascular Prevention Project in Italy “, unique in the world, which allows citizens to take advantage of a complete, rapid and immediately shareable cardiovascular screening with their own doctor or with others. specialists all over the world, in real time and with 24 hour coverage. Among the modifiable risk factors, there are diabetes, which if not properly controlled can favor atherosclerosis and possible multisystem damage, hypercholesterolemia, low blood HDL values, arterial hypertension, sedentary lifestyle and cigarette smoking. Despite the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, I would like to underline that these are largely preventable through the adoption of healthy lifestyles ”.

Daniela Aschieri, Director of the Cardiology Unit of the Civil Hospital Guglielmo da Saliceto of Piacenza declares: “Cardiovascular diseases hold a sad record that must induce all of us to make a significant effort through prevention which is the main weapon to fight them. The Banca del Cuore project represents an innovative way to find out about one’s cardiovascular health and the best way to effectively prevent the onset of a heart attack or cardiovascular disease such as arterial hypertension, atrial fibrillation or heart failure. “. Gabriele Guardigli, ANMCO Emilia-Romagna Regional President adds: “The hospital cardiologists of our National Health Service, who have always been at the forefront of cardiovascular research and prevention, once again come to the court for free.”

The campaign will also be active on social networks with the hashtag # bancadelcuore2022.

Truck 2022 poster