from tomorrow further restrictions for residents and tourists – Sanremonews.it

There have been more than a hundred new positive cases for Covid-19 in the last three days in Munich. The Monegasque government announced new sanitary measures to counter the fifth wave that is going through Europe.

From tomorrow it will be mandatory to wear the mask outdoors at any time and anywhere in the Principality. From Monday and at least until December 20, the validity of molecular tests goes from 72 hours to 24 hours (as in France). Remote working is very strongly recommended in the private and public sectors.

In the bars, restaurants and shows everyone must present the green pass to consume inside and in the outdoor areas. Mandatory to also access theaters and congresses with more than 300 people (including the Opera, the Princesse Grace Theater and the rooms of the Grimaldi Forum). You will not be able to have cocktails and drinks standing in bars and restaurants. Dance and karaoke activities suspended.

L’use of the mask it will be mandatory for indoor sports (except competitions) and for school sports as well as combat and contact sports.

Alone today They were 36 new cases positive for Covid-19, with the Principality’s health budget rising to 3,705 people affected by the coronavirus since the beginning of the health emergency.

This evening I am 10 patients being treated in the hospital, of which 2 in intensive care. 11 healings are to be recorded, with the total of people healed at 3502. 138 people are under active surveillance.