from tomorrow half of Italy in the yellow zone, over 1 million currently positive
Latest updates on the Covid-19 emergency in Italy and in the world. Over a million are currently positive compared to yesterday: in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin, 141,212 new cases have been, while 111 deaths. From tomorrow, Monday 3 January, other Regions will pass into the yellow zone due to the Omicron variant: Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio and Sicily.
The government is thinking of new measures to curb the fourth wave. Hypothesis of extending the Super Green Pass also to all workplaces, but on these front there would still be no agreement within the majority. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign and third doses are being pushed. To date, 19,629,779 doses have already been administered.
In Europe, 100 million infections have been exceeded: this is a third of infections worldwide. Since Christmas, cases in the Old Continent have increased by 60%. A new case record was recorded yesterday in the UK with 162,572 positives in just twenty-four hours.
Party with infected in Venice: 4 reported
The report to the carabinieri from neighbors who knew that a Covid-19 positive boy was in quarantine in that house. “But we are all already positive, at this point what changes?”, They justified themselves. Four were reported.
New rules for quarantine at school: the hypotheses on the table to avoid Dad
From tomorrow also Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio and Sicily in the yellow zone
From tomorrow, Monday 3 January, the colors of the Regions will change. At the moment Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige are in the yellow zone, but with the surge in infections due to the Omicron variant, Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio and Sicily will also change color tomorrow.
Covid in Germany, 12,515 new cases and 46 deaths today
There Germany in the last 24 hours it recorded another 12,515 cases of Covid, a lower number than the previous day (26,392). Another 46 deaths related to the disease were also recorded. The national 7-day incidence increased to 222.7 from 220.3.
In the United States, over 2,700 flights canceled on January 1st for Covid
Flights canceled yesterday alone in United States, with air transport put in chaos by bad weather and by the new wave of infections from Covid-19 of the Omicron variant. Cancellations in the US were more than half of the 4,618 occurred globally, 6,072 domestic flights or to and from the US were delayed.
The Neapolitan singer-songwriter Luca Sepe hospitalized for Covid: “I’m bad”
In France, the isolation of positive vaccinates drops to 7 days
From Monday in France the period of isolation for Covid-19 positives it will drop from 10 to 7 days, provided that the infected person has completed the vaccination cycle. This was announced by the government of Paris. The easing of the measures will affect any variant of the virus, and the isolation can be lifted already after five days in the event of a negative rapid or molecular test.
The calendar of anti-contagion rules: what changes in January
The quarantine rules have already changed in January. On the 10th of this month, however, the changes on the Super Green Pass established by the latest government decree will also come into force, which will introduce a sort of lockdown for the unvaccinated. Furthermore, from 10 January, people will also go back to school in the presence and the rules for the quarantine could change there too.
United Kingdom, mandatory mask returns to class to stop Omicron
In secondary schools in the UK, compulsory classroom masks are making a comeback for students. An attempt to curb the Omicron variant, the government stressed, explaining that it is a temporary reintroduction to reassure fears of the lessons that continue to be in attendance as the country continues to record a new record of infections every day.
Ricciardi: “Vaccine will only be decisive when all countries have it, not just the rich”
“Within a year, we had three variants of the virus, one more contagious than the other; a thing never seen. And this happens because the vaccine can only be decisive if it is distributed in all countries of the world, not only in rich ones, as has happened up to now. It is no coincidence that the latest variants started from India and South Africa“, underlined the councilor at the Ministry of Health, Walter Ricciardi, in an interview with La Stampa, underlining that”if we continue to circulate the virus we are not going towards endemic but towards a perennial pandemic state” because “only with a low number of cases can one think of living with the virus“.
Locatelli: “Omicron less serious, but it must be stopped. Let’s not let the virus run”
The Omicron variant would seem less severe than the Delta, but it must be stopped as soon as possible. This was stated by the coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee, Franco Locatelli, in an interview with Repubblica. Emphasizing that our country is in a “almost exponential growth phase of infections“, Locatelli explained that we cannot afford to let the virus run wild in an attempt to live with it, as the UK is doing.”Although data from British researchers shows that hospitalizations are reduced to a third with Omicron, a marked increase in infections would have a heavy impact on the health system. Even with less severe symptoms, an uncontrolled surge would lead to an increase in hospitalizations and casualties“, he explained highlighting that there are still 1.3 million people over 60, potentially at risk, who are not vaccinated.”We must take all measures for the prevention of infections also to keep hospitals functional. There is not only Covid. Other diseases continue to need adequate responses“, he concluded.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Sunday 2 January
Omicron’s race does not stop in our country. According to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 141,212 new infections and 11 deaths were recorded on the first day of 2022. Over a million swabs were also performed yesterday and the positivity rate is 13%. The Region that has totaled the greatest number of new cases is Lombardy. There are currently more than one million positives in the country. Here are the cases Region by Region.
- Lombardy: + 37.260
- Veneto: +14.270
- Campania: + 13,888
- Emilia Romagna: + 12.255
- Lazio: + 12.345
- Piedmont: + 7.450
- Sicily: + 5,764
- Tuscany: +14.994
- Puglia: + 3,000
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: + 2.331
- Brands: +1.619
- Liguria: + 2.432
- Calabria: + 1.230
- Abruzzo: + 3,926
- PA Bolzano: +712
- Sardinia: + 891
- Umbria: + 3.838
- PA Trento: + 1.394
- Basilicata: +876
- Molise: + 429
- Aosta Valley: + 383