from tomorrow half of Italy in the yellow zone, over 1 million currently positive

Latest updates on the Covid-19 emergency in Italy and in the world. Over a million are currently positive compared to yesterday: in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin, 141,212 new cases have been, while 111 deaths. From tomorrow, Monday 3 January, other Regions will pass into the yellow zone due to the Omicron variant: Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio and Sicily.

The government is thinking of new measures to curb the fourth wave. Hypothesis of extending the Super Green Pass also to all workplaces, but on these front there would still be no agreement within the majority. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign and third doses are being pushed. To date, 19,629,779 doses have already been administered.

In Europe, 100 million infections have been exceeded: this is a third of infections worldwide. Since Christmas, cases in the Old Continent have increased by 60%. A new case record was recorded yesterday in the UK with 162,572 positives in just twenty-four hours.

