As expected, a retracement began on Monday but as of tomorrow morning the markets should start up again as per the weekly sample path.
At 6:34 pm on the trading day on November 8th we read the following prices:
Dax Future
16,026
Eurostoxx Future
4,342.5
Ftse Eb Future
27,545
S&P 500 Index
4,699.86.
The polarity of the yearly fractal has been down since the beginning of August but the trend of the charts continues to be bullish
In red our annual forecast on the global weekly stock index for 2021.
In blue the chart of the American markets up to 5 November.
What are the expectations for the week that has just begun?
Price projections and areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 8th
Dax Future
15.880 / 15.995
16.259 / 16.449
Eurostoxx Future
4,311 / 4,343
4.418 / 4.464
Ftse Mib Future
26.700 / 26.800
27.450 / 27.690
S&P 500 Index
4,655 / 4,689
4,767 / 4,908
The areas of the lows should be centered between Monday and Tuesday, those of the highs on Friday. At the moment, we do not see the possibility of changes in the hypothesized scenario.
From tomorrow morning the markets should start up again as per the weekly sample path. Here are the levels to monitor
Dax Future
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,760.
Eurostoxx Future
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.252.
Ftse Mib Future
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.995.
S&P 500 Index
Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.567.
Which investment strategy recommended by our Trading Systems?
Continue to keep Long operations open on Tuesday, October 19th in opening.
What might Tuesday’s trading day look like?
Opening on the lows (very likely it will be a low lower than the one marked today) and closing on the highs of the day.