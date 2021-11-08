As expected, a retracement began on Monday but as of tomorrow morning the markets should start up again as per the weekly sample path.

At 6:34 pm on the trading day on November 8th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,026

Eurostoxx Future

4,342.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,545

S&P 500 Index

4,699.86.

The polarity of the yearly fractal has been down since the beginning of August but the trend of the charts continues to be bullish

In red our annual forecast on the global weekly stock index for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 5 November.



What are the expectations for the week that has just begun?

Low between Monday and Tuesday and then rise until Friday. From tomorrow morning the markets should start up again as per the weekly sample path.

Price projections and areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 8th

Dax Future

15.880 / 15.995

16.259 / 16.449

Eurostoxx Future

4,311 / 4,343

4.418 / 4.464

Ftse Mib Future

26.700 / 26.800

27.450 / 27.690

S&P 500 Index

4,655 / 4,689

4,767 / 4,908

The areas of the lows should be centered between Monday and Tuesday, those of the highs on Friday. At the moment, we do not see the possibility of changes in the hypothesized scenario.

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,760.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.995.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.567.

Which investment strategy recommended by our Trading Systems?

Continue to keep Long operations open on Tuesday, October 19th in opening.

What might Tuesday’s trading day look like?

Opening on the lows (very likely it will be a low lower than the one marked today) and closing on the highs of the day.