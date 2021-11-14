World

from tomorrow only for those who are not vaccinated

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Shoot tomorrow, Monday November 15, in Austria the lockdown for people not vaccinated against the Covid. This was decided in a meeting between the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and the governors of the regions.

Closed shops, bars and restaurants, no fans at the stadium: the lockdown is back, back to Europe

Vienna, therefore, prepares to introduce a lockdown for the unvaccinated. According to the draft proposal, the measures would remain in force until November 24, the agency Dpa anticipates. In the document it is noted that the decision is necessary “to avoid the collapse of the health system”. The federal government will discuss the text tomorrow with the leaders of the regions, but broad support for the decision had already been expressed in advance.

LOCKDOWN IN AUSTRIA: HOW IT WORKS

How does the lockdown for unvaccinated people work in Austria? Those who are not vaccinated or cured of Covid will be able to leave the house, as in previous lockdowns, to work, shop or in case of emergencies, to be outdoors for physical or mental health needs or to practice a religious cult. Everything else is prohibited. Children under 12 are excluded.

Last updated: Sunday 14 November 2021, 13:52

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

found and freed a naked man

1 week ago

Canary Volcano, 5.0 earthquake, the strongest since the beginning of the eruption: also felt in Tenerife

2 weeks ago

G20, how much does it cost to stay in hotels chosen by politicians

2 weeks ago

shoot the son who doesn’t want to stop playing the guitar

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button