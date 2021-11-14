from tomorrow only for those who are not vaccinated

Shoot tomorrow, Monday November 15, in Austria the lockdown for people not vaccinated against the Covid. This was decided in a meeting between the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and the governors of the regions.

Vienna, therefore, prepares to introduce a lockdown for the unvaccinated. According to the draft proposal, the measures would remain in force until November 24, the agency Dpa anticipates. In the document it is noted that the decision is necessary “to avoid the collapse of the health system”. The federal government will discuss the text tomorrow with the leaders of the regions, but broad support for the decision had already been expressed in advance.

LOCKDOWN IN AUSTRIA: HOW IT WORKS

How does the lockdown for unvaccinated people work in Austria? Those who are not vaccinated or cured of Covid will be able to leave the house, as in previous lockdowns, to work, shop or in case of emergencies, to be outdoors for physical or mental health needs or to practice a religious cult. Everything else is prohibited. Children under 12 are excluded.

