From tomorrow the new rules with the Green pass, here’s what to do

AGI – With the anti-Covid decree approved in the Council of Ministers a few days ago, the first of 2022 and the fifth from the end of November, new measures to deal with the fourth wave of the virus and the spread of Omicron change the habits of Italians, and more extensively require the green pass. The measures are in force at least until March 31, the day on which the state of emergency expires. The AGI has drawn up a calendar for the launch of the new products.

School

Monday 10 January we go back to school in much of Italy. In childhood, the teachers must wear the Ffp2 masks. Same obligation in primary and secondary classes where there are students who do not have a mask because they are exempted for specific reasons. In the presence of a positive in the classroom, maternal children are suspended from activities for 10 days, while in elementary schools with only one case, surveillance is applied, which provides a swab on the first and fifth day of the discovery of the case, and with two it goes in dad for 10 days. For medium and high school students, on the other hand, the standard provides for three different steps: with a positive case, one continues to go to school in person and applies self-monitoring and the obligation of Ffp2 masks; with two cases, those who are vaccinated with the booster or cured for less than 4 months remain in the classroom, those who are not vaccinated and vaccinated and cured for more than 120 days go to dad; with 3 positives, the whole class stays at home and follows the lessons remotely for a maximum of 10 days. Until the end of February in lower and upper secondary schools, students who will have to do self-monitoring can be tested for free.

Vaccine

The vaccine obligation has begun for all over 50 residents in Italy, Italians and foreigners, with the exception of those who are exempted for health reasons. For those recovered from Covid, the obligation starts six months from the date of recovery. The obligation is valid until June 15 and also applies to all those who will turn 50 by that date. Furthermore, from tomorrow the times for administering the booster dose become shorter, making it possible to inoculate it after 4 months.

Reinforced green pass

The enhanced green certificate will be mandatory from tomorrow except in shops and for essential services. Already essential to get on trains, together with the Ffp2 mask, it is now necessary for bus, metro and all other means of transport, to eat even in outdoor places (as well as those indoors, as already foreseen), to enter hotels, go to trade fairs, take advantage of ski facilities, in places of leisure and socializing. The basic one, which can also be obtained with a tampon, then, from January 20, is used to access personal services, from barbershops, to hairdressers, to beauticians. However, from February 1st, the super green pass will last 6 months calculated from the last dose of vaccine received. Also from February 1st, the basic certificate is required to access public offices, postal, banking and financial services, and commercial activities, except for those related to essential and primary needs of the person.

Work

Public and private workers, including those in the judiciary and magistrates, who have turned 50, from 15 February they will have to show at work the super green pass, which is obtained with the vaccine or with the recovery from Covid. Those who do not do so will not receive the salary but will keep their job. Access to workplaces without a certificate attesting to vaccination or recovery is prohibited and those who do not respect the prohibition will suffer an administrative fine between 600 and 1500 euros.