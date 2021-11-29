From tomorrow the probabilities favor new declines for the markets
From tomorrow the probabilities favor new declines for the markets. We summarize the dates of the last setups calculated with our proprietary method and then what happened:
November 17, a relative maximum was formed;
November 26, acceleration to the downside.
What will happen tomorrow November 30th?
Everything seems to be in line with the weekly forecast and starting tomorrow’s trading hours it should start again on the downside.
What makes us think?
Today on all the markets analyzed in this section, an inside has formed and this bar usually leaves room for a continuation of the ongoing movement.
Let’s proceed step by step and let’s study what this scenario just hypothesized could confirm or not.
At 7:43 pm on the 29 November trading day we read the following prices:
Dax Future
15,345
Eurostoxx Future
4.128
Ftse Eb Future
26.155
S&P 500 Index
4,665.48.
Graph and forecast are going hand in hand. Will it be down for a good part of December?
In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.
In blue the chart of the American markets up to November 26th.
Here are our price projections and areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 29th
Dax Future
minimum area 14,400 / 14,176
area of maximum 15,600 / 15,300
Eurostoxx Future
minimum area 3,976 / 3,916
area of maximum 4,200 / 4,138
Ftse Mib Future
minimum area 25,205 / 24,755
area of maximum 26.305 / 25.645
S&P 500 Index
minimum area 4.498 / 4.474
area of maximum 4,638 / 4,605
This is how the weekly chart should be formed
Maximum between Monday and Tuesday and then down until Friday.
On the other hand, what are the price targets that could be reached at the moment and around which to find support and restart the rise?
Dax Future
15,540 and then 14,789. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 14,789.
Eurostoxx Future
4,144.5 and then 3,880. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 3,880.
Ftse Eb Future
25.980 and then 24.140. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 24,140.
S&P 500 Index
4,472 and then 4,202. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 4.202.
Below is the map of the prices to monitor to bring the events in your favor.
Dax Future
Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 15,848. Only long-lasting rises with a weekly close above 16,200.
Eurostoxx Future
Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.272. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,369.
Ftse Mib Future
Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 26.540. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,435.
S&P 500 Index
Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.665. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,744.
Which trading strategy to keep?
Short from the opening prices on November 29th.
What might Tuesday’s trading day look like?
Opening on the highs and closing on the lows.