From tomorrow the probabilities favor new declines for the markets. We summarize the dates of the last setups calculated with our proprietary method and then what happened:

November 17, a relative maximum was formed;

November 26, acceleration to the downside.

What will happen tomorrow November 30th?

Everything seems to be in line with the weekly forecast and starting tomorrow’s trading hours it should start again on the downside.

What makes us think?

Today on all the markets analyzed in this section, an inside has formed and this bar usually leaves room for a continuation of the ongoing movement.

Let’s proceed step by step and let’s study what this scenario just hypothesized could confirm or not.

At 7:43 pm on the 29 November trading day we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,345

Eurostoxx Future

4.128

Ftse Eb Future

26.155

S&P 500 Index

4,665.48.

Graph and forecast are going hand in hand. Will it be down for a good part of December?

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to November 26th.



Here are our price projections and areas of the minimum / maximum expected for the week of November 29th

Dax Future

minimum area 14,400 / 14,176

area of ​​maximum 15,600 / 15,300

Eurostoxx Future

minimum area 3,976 / 3,916

area of ​​maximum 4,200 / 4,138

Ftse Mib Future

minimum area 25,205 / 24,755

area of ​​maximum 26.305 / 25.645

S&P 500 Index

minimum area 4.498 / 4.474

area of ​​maximum 4,638 / 4,605

This is how the weekly chart should be formed

Maximum between Monday and Tuesday and then down until Friday.

On the other hand, what are the price targets that could be reached at the moment and around which to find support and restart the rise?

Dax Future

15,540 and then 14,789. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 14,789.

Eurostoxx Future

4,144.5 and then 3,880. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 3,880.

Ftse Eb Future

25.980 and then 24.140. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 24,140.

S&P 500 Index

4,472 and then 4,202. At the moment the probability is 20% that it will go below 4.202.

Below is the map of the prices to monitor to bring the events in your favor.

Dax Future

Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 15,848. Only long-lasting rises with a weekly close above 16,200.

Eurostoxx Future

Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.272. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,369.

Ftse Mib Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 26.540. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,435.

S&P 500 Index

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.665. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,744.

Which trading strategy to keep?

Short from the opening prices on November 29th.

What might Tuesday’s trading day look like?

Opening on the highs and closing on the lows.